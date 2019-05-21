LOK SABHA ELECTIONS 2019: INDIA DECIDES

Confident Chandrababu Naidu says he will retain power

Published May 21, 2019, 12:23 am IST
Updated May 21, 2019, 12:23 am IST
Addressing a press conference here on Monday he said that there are many indications of a TD win.
Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu greets West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee at her residence in Kolkata on Monday. (PTI)
 Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu greets West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee at her residence in Kolkata on Monday. (PTI)

Vijayawada: Telugu Desam supremo and Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N. Chandrababu is very confident of retaining power in the state and reiterated that nobody can stop the TD’s victory. He said that in 2014, too, all the exit polls had predicted that the YSR Congress party would win and the party had also prepared a list of ministers. Mr Naidu added there is no second thoughts on TD retaining power and it is 1000 per cent sure.  

He said that the Election Commission had lost credibility and demanded yet again that 50 per cent of VVPATs need to be counted. He also said that there are rumours that EVMs may be manipulated and even replaced and the code can be changed using frequency from outside.

 

Addressing a press conference here on Monday he said that there are many indications of a TD win. With the one call he had given on TV, many people stood in long queues and waited patiently till the early hours — as early as 4:30 am — to vote. He also said that despite Telangana government cancelling buses from Hyderabad, many reached their destinations in Andhra Pradesh to vote using whatever mode of transport they could find.

He said seeing the development that had taken place in the last five years in the state, and the welfare schemes that were implemented, everyone voted for the TD.

He ridiculed the decision of the Election Commission to send additional central forces for counting day instead of deploying them when needed during elections. The additional central forces will only be an added burden on the state's exchequer, he said.

Earlier, in a teleconference with party leaders and cadre, Mr Naidu had alleged that some people are trying to play mind games and spreading chaos.

He had said that the TD is going to win 18 to 20 Parliament seats and 110 Assembly seats on May 23.

He said it would not be surprising if the party gets 130 seats.

