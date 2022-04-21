Vegetable prices soar, cereals stay stable

Hyderabad: The prices of vegetables and vegetable oils have witnessed a significant increase across Telangana, but the prices of rice and dal continue to be stable, according to reports submitted by district collectors to the civil supplies department.

The prices of vegetables in Hyderabad were higher than the state’s average prices, with vegetable prices rising sharply in Rythu Bazaars over even the open markets, the reports concede.

The state government asked all district collectors to constantly monitor price fluctuations in the wake of reports of sharp increase in prices of essential commodities across the state.

They were also asked to rein in prices wherever and whenever necessary.