State seeks Icrisat’s help on agriculture

Hyderabad-based Icrisat will undertake a pilot study in some selected mandals of Vizianagaram in the ensuing Kharif season. (Representational Photo:DC)

Visakhapatnam: In a bid to check losses incurred by farmers, the state government has decided to seek the help of agriculture scientists to guide farmers on adopting best practices to earn good returns.

Hyderabad-based Icrisat (International Crops Research Institute for the Semi-Arid Tropics) will undertake a pilot study in some selected mandals of Vizianagaram in the ensuing Kharif season.

The project will be expanded to other parts in the state. Icrisat scientists, who have worked in similar projects in Uttar Pradesh, Karnataka and Odisha, will visit Vizianagaram in the next few weeks.

Speaking to Deccan Chronicle, Rajesh Nune, an Icrisat scientist, said that it was the first time for them to conduct the study as per the requests from state government officials.

He said that they will guide the farmers from soil testing to marketing of the products.

However, he said the role of every stakeholder like agriculture officer, farmer and farm labour is equal in achieving good returns in farming.

They would suggest alternative crops to paddy, but they are not against the paddy cultivation, the Icrisat scientist added.