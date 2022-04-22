No respite from mosquito menace in Hyderabad

While the GHMC has identified 125 dengue hotspots in GHMC limits and said that a 10-day medical campaign was started on April 19, many say the real issues are not addressed. (DC FIle Image)

Hyderabad: Mosquito menace is making life miserable in the city. Complaints are that the GHMC is delaying the anti-larval operations every year.

Open nalas and garbage piles seen across the city are the main breeding grounds for mosquitoes. "With no action being taken for years, the mosquito menace carries on," tweeted Ravi Kumar, a city professor. If there is no remedial action, "the flower market will be useful only to lay bouquets on bodies of people dying of malaria or dengue," read the tweet.

While the GHMC has identified 125 dengue hotspots in GHMC limits and said that a 10-day medical campaign was started on April 19, many say the real issues are not addressed. Taking to social media, a person tweeted, "GHMC comes up to our doors to explain the life cycle of mosquitoes and this is (all) what happens."

A shocking photo tweeted by Naresh Yamu shows a child sleeping inside a mosquito net filled with mosquitoes on its outer side.

Respected ktr sir,

We the localities of rambrahmanagar/neredimet corporation no.136 are facing huge mosquito manace. Children are bounded to sit inside nets. We are complained many times through ghmc app, but they are unable to do permenent solution.#KTRTRS , #GHMC_Malkajgiri pic.twitter.com/HIgvBJvdbw — Naresh Yamu (@YamuNaresh) April 17, 2022

GHMC chief entomologist, Dr Ram Babu, said several awareness drives and fogging in all slum areas of the 125 hotspots would take place soon. However, people say this is wrong time.

Shyam Prakash, a resident of Malkajgiri said, "Mosquitoes in Gautam Nagar, Malkajgiri, Hyderabad are never-ending. The GHMC fogging is for namesake. Hope they will do their duties as required, but not as per their wish."

Vamsi Krishna said, "Something is seriously wrong with GHMC. They sent the mosquito fogging sprayer in our area in Saifabad at 5.35pm. In summer, when we haven't seen a mosquito, spraying a carcinogenic substance makes our life hell."

Several others also felt their money is wasted on mosquito repellents that do not work. "Even the branded mosquito repellents are not effective. Hope fogging will be of some use," said a resident of Alwal.

Ram Babu said, "We have started anti-larval operations in and around places with stagnant water. We are doing the fogging in lakes, using drones. We also started awareness campaigns," he said.

He said that this year, no malaria case has been reported. A doctor from Government Fever Hospital said that there were very few cases of malaria this time.