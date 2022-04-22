Nation Current Affairs 21 Apr 2022 No respite from mosq ...
Nation, Current Affairs

No respite from mosquito menace in Hyderabad

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | BANSARI TRIVEDI J
Published Apr 22, 2022, 12:45 am IST
Updated Apr 22, 2022, 1:45 am IST
Open nalas and garbage piles seen across the city are the main breeding grounds for mosquitoes
While the GHMC has identified 125 dengue hotspots in GHMC limits and said that a 10-day medical campaign was started on April 19, many say the real issues are not addressed. (DC FIle Image)
 While the GHMC has identified 125 dengue hotspots in GHMC limits and said that a 10-day medical campaign was started on April 19, many say the real issues are not addressed. (DC FIle Image)

Hyderabad: Mosquito menace is making life miserable in the city. Complaints are that the GHMC is delaying the anti-larval operations every year.

Open nalas and garbage piles seen across the city are the main breeding grounds for mosquitoes. "With no action being taken for years, the mosquito menace carries on," tweeted Ravi Kumar, a city professor. If there is no remedial action, "the flower market will be useful only to lay bouquets on bodies of people dying of malaria or dengue," read the tweet.

 

While the GHMC has identified 125 dengue hotspots in GHMC limits and said that a 10-day medical campaign was started on April 19, many say the real issues are not addressed. Taking to social media, a person tweeted, "GHMC comes up to our doors to explain the life cycle of mosquitoes and this is (all) what happens."

A shocking photo tweeted by Naresh Yamu shows a child sleeping inside a mosquito net filled with mosquitoes on its outer side.

GHMC chief entomologist, Dr Ram Babu, said several awareness drives and fogging in all slum areas of the 125 hotspots would take place soon. However, people say this is wrong time.

Shyam Prakash, a resident of Malkajgiri said, "Mosquitoes in Gautam Nagar, Malkajgiri, Hyderabad are never-ending. The GHMC fogging is for namesake. Hope they will do their duties as required, but not as per their wish."

Vamsi Krishna said, "Something is seriously wrong with GHMC. They sent the mosquito fogging sprayer in our area in Saifabad at 5.35pm. In summer, when we haven't seen a mosquito, spraying a carcinogenic substance makes our life hell."

 

Several others also felt their money is wasted on mosquito repellents that do not work. "Even the branded mosquito repellents are not effective. Hope fogging will be of some use," said a resident of Alwal.

Ram Babu said,  "We have started anti-larval operations in and around places with stagnant water. We are doing the fogging in lakes, using drones. We also started awareness campaigns," he said.

He said that this year, no malaria case has been reported. A doctor from Government Fever Hospital said that there were very few cases of malaria this time.

 

...
Tags: mosquito menace hyderabad, 125 hotspots for mosquitoes hyderabad
Location: India, Telangana


Latest From Nation

The company offers similar services in Bengaluru and Gurgaon. (Representational Image/ Twitter)

Metro riders can now opt for hassle-free travel

The electric autorickshaws will connect to those living within a 5-km radius of the Parade Ground and Raidurg stations, with a minimum charge of Rs 10. (Representational Image/ Twitter)

E-autos to cover 5 km from Metro Rail stations

Telangana Governor Dr Tamilisai Soundararajan. (DC)

Governor asks the TS govt to submit a report on cases of rape and sexual harassment

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson is shown how to operate a cotton wheel at Mahatma Gandhi's house at the Sabarmati Ashram in Ahmedabad during a cultural tour as part of his two day visit to India, April 21, 2022. AP/PTI

Boris announces £1 bn deals in Ahmedabad, meets Adani



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Saileswaram Jatara turns a messy affair this year

This year’s entry fee collection turned into a mess with sudden orders from Hyderabad that the entry fee be scrapped, two days into the festival. (DC Image)
 

What do we know about 'stealth omicron' so far?

In rare cases, early research indicates BA.2 can infect people even if they’ve already had an omicron infection. COVID-19 vaccines appear just as effective against both kinds of omicron, offering strong protection against severe illness and death. (DC file photo)
 

Over 140 goons barge into King Koti Palace

Over 140 men, some of them Sikhs armed with swords barged into Nizam -Ki-davdi at Bogulkunka in king koti. Later some of them were taken into custody by Narayanguda police. (Photo: P.Surendra/DC)
 

DC Exclusive: Rs 1,500 crore land scam in Hyderabad by GHMC, revenue dept

Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation. (Image: Wikimedia Commons)
 

13 new districts inaugurated in Andhra Pradesh; Full list here

Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy inaugurates 13 new districts in Andhra Pradesh (Twitter/@perni_nani)
 

Thousands of TN workers give finishing touches to new shrine

We have been working here for three to four months now. Some of Of the total 1,050 members, over 50 workers have been toiling hard at the sanctum sanctorum. (DC Image)us have been involved in the gold plating works while most have been assigned with designing and installing the Kalasams, said a Tamil Nadu-based worker. — DC Image
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

Boris announces £1 bn deals in Ahmedabad, meets Adani

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson is shown how to operate a cotton wheel at Mahatma Gandhi's house at the Sabarmati Ashram in Ahmedabad during a cultural tour as part of his two day visit to India, April 21, 2022. AP/PTI

Status quo to be maintained till further orders: SC on Jahangirpuri demolition drive

Supreme Court (PTI)

Congress delegation reaches Jahangirpuri, stopped by police

Ajay Maken told reporters that the drive was an attack on the poor people and their means of livelihood. (ANI)

Civic body razes structures in Delhi ahead of SC's stay

Bulldozers being used to remove illegal structures during a joint anti-encroachment drive by NDMC, PWD, local bodies and the police, in the violence-hit Jahangirpuri area, in New Delhi, Wednesday, April 20, 2022. (PTI Photo/Shahbaz Khan)

Top LeT commander killed in encounter in J-K's Baramulla

Top LeT terrorist Commander Yousuf Kantroo has been killed in the Baramulla encounter, Inspector General of Police, Kashmir zone, Vijay Kumar said. (Representational image: ANI)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2022 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham
-->