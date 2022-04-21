Hyderabad records 41.4°C on Wednesday, hottest day of year

Hyderabad: Hyderabad on Wednesday recorded its hottest day of the year, with the mercury touching a maximum temperature mark of 41.4 degree Celsius.

The IMD, Hyderabad, said the maximum temperature could further rise by four degrees in the next few days. The weatherman said heatwave conditions were seen in places like Adilabad, Asifabad and others, which recorded 45 degrees Celsius today.

The India Meteorological Department(IMD) Hyderabad has also predicted thunderstorms, accompanied with lightning and gusty winds at a few isolated places in a few districts of Telangana in the next five days.

The weather predicted for next 24 hours is partly cloudy sky, with thunderclouds likely to develop during evening or at night. Maximum temperature may go up to 40.6 degrees Celsius with minimum temperature touching 27.2° C with 36 percent relative humidity.

In the last decade, April has recorded a maximum temperature of 46.1 in Ramagundam in 2016 on April 22, followed by Adilabad, where 45.3° C was recorded in 2019 on April 28, 29 and 30. Hyderabad recorded the maximum temperature of 43.0° C on April 14, 2016.

In 2015, Ramagundam recorded 47.2° C, the highest temperature in 2019 on May 28, followed by Nizamabad, which recorded 46.6°C on May 22. Hyderabad recorded 44.3° C, highest maximum temperature at 2015 on May 22, said Nagarathna, director, IMD, Hyderabad.