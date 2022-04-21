Nation Current Affairs 21 Apr 2022 Hyderabad records 41 ...
Nation, Current Affairs

Hyderabad records 41.4°C on Wednesday, hottest day of year

DECCAN CHRONICLE.
Published Apr 21, 2022, 12:54 am IST
Updated Apr 21, 2022, 12:54 am IST
The maximum temperature could further rise by four degrees in the next few days
People protect themselves with umbrellas and caps from scorching heat. (DC Image: Deepak Deshpande)
 People protect themselves with umbrellas and caps from scorching heat. (DC Image: Deepak Deshpande)

Hyderabad: Hyderabad on Wednesday recorded its hottest day of the year, with the mercury touching a maximum temperature mark of 41.4 degree Celsius.

The IMD, Hyderabad, said the maximum temperature could further rise by four degrees in the next few days. The weatherman said heatwave conditions were seen in places like Adilabad, Asifabad and others, which recorded 45 degrees Celsius today.

 

The India Meteorological Department(IMD) Hyderabad has also predicted thunderstorms, accompanied with lightning and gusty winds at a few isolated places in a few districts of Telangana in the next five days.

The weather predicted for next 24 hours is partly cloudy sky, with thunderclouds likely to develop during evening or at night. Maximum temperature may go up to 40.6 degrees Celsius with minimum temperature touching 27.2° C with 36 percent relative humidity.

In the last decade, April has recorded a maximum temperature of 46.1 in Ramagundam in 2016 on April 22, followed by Adilabad, where 45.3° C was recorded in 2019 on April 28, 29 and 30. Hyderabad recorded the maximum temperature of 43.0° C on April 14, 2016.

 

In 2015, Ramagundam recorded 47.2° C, the highest temperature in 2019 on May 28, followed by Nizamabad, which recorded 46.6°C on May 22. Hyderabad recorded 44.3° C,  highest maximum temperature at 2015 on May 22, said Nagarathna, director, IMD, Hyderabad.

...
Tags: summer 2022
Location: India, Telangana, Hyderabad


Related Stories

Half day school in AP due to heat starts today
Fire calls in AP increase with summer heat going up
Most remain indoors following heat waves in Adilabad; many faints in hot sun
Power cuts rampant in Telangana as demand peaks in summer

Latest From Nation

Pollution Control Board banned the usage of PoP in manufacturing idols on the ground that the water tanks and lakes will be affected seriously when idols are immersed, as PoP does not dissolve and it would threaten the existence of tanks. (Representational Image/ DC)

HC declines idol-makers’ plea to use PoP

A file photo of Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy and TD chief N Chandrababu Naidu. (Photo: DC/Twitter)

AP parties get into poll mode

Canteens, messes, hotels, all of which used to offer complementary lime and onion have now stopped giving lemon wedges. (Representational Image/ Pexels)

At Rs 15, lemon squeezes pockets of consumers

According to the terms of MoF approval, the project was eligible for VGF of Rs 1,458 crore from the Central government, and the same was payable to the concessionaire of the project. (Represenational Image/ DC)

HMRL slammed for plea in HC over power tariff



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Saileswaram Jatara turns a messy affair this year

This year’s entry fee collection turned into a mess with sudden orders from Hyderabad that the entry fee be scrapped, two days into the festival. (DC Image)
 

What do we know about 'stealth omicron' so far?

In rare cases, early research indicates BA.2 can infect people even if they’ve already had an omicron infection. COVID-19 vaccines appear just as effective against both kinds of omicron, offering strong protection against severe illness and death. (DC file photo)
 

Over 140 goons barge into King Koti Palace

Over 140 men, some of them Sikhs armed with swords barged into Nizam -Ki-davdi at Bogulkunka in king koti. Later some of them were taken into custody by Narayanguda police. (Photo: P.Surendra/DC)
 

DC Exclusive: Rs 1,500 crore land scam in Hyderabad by GHMC, revenue dept

Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation. (Image: Wikimedia Commons)
 

13 new districts inaugurated in Andhra Pradesh; Full list here

Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy inaugurates 13 new districts in Andhra Pradesh (Twitter/@perni_nani)
 

Thousands of TN workers give finishing touches to new shrine

We have been working here for three to four months now. Some of Of the total 1,050 members, over 50 workers have been toiling hard at the sanctum sanctorum. (DC Image)us have been involved in the gold plating works while most have been assigned with designing and installing the Kalasams, said a Tamil Nadu-based worker. — DC Image
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

SC stays anti-encroachment drive in Jahangirpuri

Supreme Court (PTI)

Nagaland Peace Accord: Centre sends envoy to iron out differences among stakeholders

Former Intelligence Bureau special director A.K. Mishra — DC Image

Quality matters in India’s drive to fill global wheat export gap

Indian wheat has become competitive for the first time in years after Russia’s invasion of Ukraine upended the global grains trade, sparking a scramble for alternatives.

As COVID cases surge, Delhi makes masks mandatory; Rs 500 penalty for violation

The government is expected to issue an official order regarding the mandatory use of masks soon. (Representational image: PTI)

Russia opens weapons’ bazaar for India’s needs

Russia's Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov. (Photo: AFP)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2022 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham
-->