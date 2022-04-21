Nation Current Affairs 21 Apr 2022 Explain case of miss ...
Nation, Current Affairs

Explain case of missing rice bags: Centre to TS

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | BALU PULIPAKA
Published Apr 21, 2022, 12:19 am IST
Updated Apr 21, 2022, 12:19 am IST
Food Corporation of India to conduct surprise checks in all rice mills in TS
Taking the paddy battle between the state and the Centre forward, Union minister from Telangana, G. Kishan Reddy, told reporters in New Delhi on Wednesday that the FCI officers conducted inspections on March 31 this year on 40 randomly selected rice mills in Telangana and found 4,53,896 bags of rice missing from them. (DC FIle)
 Taking the paddy battle between the state and the Centre forward, Union minister from Telangana, G. Kishan Reddy, told reporters in New Delhi on Wednesday that the FCI officers conducted inspections on March 31 this year on 40 randomly selected rice mills in Telangana and found 4,53,896 bags of rice missing from them. (DC FIle)

HYDERABAD: The Centre has asked the Telangana government to explain how as many as 4,53,896 bags of rice have gone missing from 40 rice mills in the state. It has also instructed Food Corporation of India (FCI) officials to conduct surprise inspections on the rest of the 2,430 raw rice mills in Telangana to determine how widespread the ‘missing rice’ problem is in the state.

Taking the paddy battle between the state and the Centre forward, Union minister from Telangana, G. Kishan Reddy, told reporters in New Delhi on Wednesday that the FCI officers conducted inspections on March 31 this year on 40 randomly selected rice mills in Telangana and found 4,53,896 bags of rice missing from them. It was the state’s responsibility to account for rice holdings with millers as it was the state government that entered into agreement with millers. The Centre, however, paid rent to millers for holding the rice until the state supplied rice to the FCI, Kishan Reddy said.

 

The Telangana government, he said, must explain where the missing rice bags were. “As soon as these discrepancies were noticed, the state government was notified and a reply is awaited from it. What happened to this missing rice? Was it exported or sold elsewhere with the millers hoping to fill the gaps with rice milled from the current crop of paddy?” Kishan Reddy asked.

Telangana must take strict action and the Centre must be informed about what happened with the missing rice, he said. He also took the state government to task for being unprepared for paddy procurement. It said it would supply 40 lakh tonnes of rice to the FCI. This means Telangana requires 15 crore gunny bags, but does not even have one crore of them on hand. No step has been taken for procurement at market yards. They lack weighing equipment, tarpaulin sheets to protect paddy brought by farmers in case of rains, and not enough measuring equipment for checking moisture content in the paddy. “The Centre is ready to accept the 40 lakh tonnes the state said it would supply. The question is whether the state is prepared to even procure this amount of rice?” Kishan Reddy said.

 

 

...
Tags: paddy procurement, telangana rice millers, food corporation of india (fci)
Location: India, Telangana, Hyderabad


Latest From Nation

Pollution Control Board banned the usage of PoP in manufacturing idols on the ground that the water tanks and lakes will be affected seriously when idols are immersed, as PoP does not dissolve and it would threaten the existence of tanks. (Representational Image/ DC)

HC declines idol-makers’ plea to use PoP

A file photo of Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy and TD chief N Chandrababu Naidu. (Photo: DC/Twitter)

AP parties get into poll mode

Canteens, messes, hotels, all of which used to offer complementary lime and onion have now stopped giving lemon wedges. (Representational Image/ Pexels)

At Rs 15, lemon squeezes pockets of consumers

According to the terms of MoF approval, the project was eligible for VGF of Rs 1,458 crore from the Central government, and the same was payable to the concessionaire of the project. (Represenational Image/ DC)

HMRL slammed for plea in HC over power tariff



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Saileswaram Jatara turns a messy affair this year

This year’s entry fee collection turned into a mess with sudden orders from Hyderabad that the entry fee be scrapped, two days into the festival. (DC Image)
 

What do we know about 'stealth omicron' so far?

In rare cases, early research indicates BA.2 can infect people even if they’ve already had an omicron infection. COVID-19 vaccines appear just as effective against both kinds of omicron, offering strong protection against severe illness and death. (DC file photo)
 

Over 140 goons barge into King Koti Palace

Over 140 men, some of them Sikhs armed with swords barged into Nizam -Ki-davdi at Bogulkunka in king koti. Later some of them were taken into custody by Narayanguda police. (Photo: P.Surendra/DC)
 

DC Exclusive: Rs 1,500 crore land scam in Hyderabad by GHMC, revenue dept

Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation. (Image: Wikimedia Commons)
 

13 new districts inaugurated in Andhra Pradesh; Full list here

Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy inaugurates 13 new districts in Andhra Pradesh (Twitter/@perni_nani)
 

Thousands of TN workers give finishing touches to new shrine

We have been working here for three to four months now. Some of Of the total 1,050 members, over 50 workers have been toiling hard at the sanctum sanctorum. (DC Image)us have been involved in the gold plating works while most have been assigned with designing and installing the Kalasams, said a Tamil Nadu-based worker. — DC Image
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

SC stays anti-encroachment drive in Jahangirpuri

Supreme Court (PTI)

Nagaland Peace Accord: Centre sends envoy to iron out differences among stakeholders

Former Intelligence Bureau special director A.K. Mishra — DC Image

Quality matters in India’s drive to fill global wheat export gap

Indian wheat has become competitive for the first time in years after Russia’s invasion of Ukraine upended the global grains trade, sparking a scramble for alternatives.

As COVID cases surge, Delhi makes masks mandatory; Rs 500 penalty for violation

The government is expected to issue an official order regarding the mandatory use of masks soon. (Representational image: PTI)

Russia opens weapons’ bazaar for India’s needs

Russia's Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov. (Photo: AFP)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2022 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham
-->