CM Jagan invites Aditya Birla to be Ambassador of AP

Chief Minister Y.S.Jaganmohan Reddy inaugurates Grasim Industries Limited at Balabhadrapuram in East Godavari district on Thursday. Aditya Birla Group Chairman Kumar Mangalam Birla, AP Industries Minister G.Amarnath and others are seen. (Photo:DC)

KAKINADA: Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy has requested Aditya Birla Group chairman Kumara Mangalam Birla to become the “Industrial Ambassador’’ of Andhra Pradesh so that the state attracts investments and industrialises rapidly.

Jagan Mohan Reddy made the appeal while inaugurating the first Chlori Alkali unit set up by Grasim Industries, a part of Aditya Birla Group, at Balabhadrapuram village in Bikkavole mandal of East Godavari on Thursday. The CM thanked ABG group for investing ₹ 2,470 crore in three phases, with ₹ 1,000 crore coming in first phase itself.

The Chief Minister appreciated that ABG group has agreed to state government’s stipulation that 75 per cent of jobs in the industry being set up be provided to locals.

Speaking on the occasion, Kumara Mangalam Birla pointed out that Grasim is the largest player in India when it comes to chemicals and stands among top 15 manufacturers globally. He pointed out that Aditya Birla Group is providing direct and indirect employment to about 10,000 people in Andhra Pradesh. It is also setting up a state-of-the-art garment manufacturing unit in Kadapa district to manufacture 1.8 million garments.

Anaparti MLA Sathi Suryanarayana Reddy requested the CM to upgrade the community health centre in the area from 30 beds to 100 beds and sanction 6,000 houses to the poor in his constituency. Jagan Mohan Reddy promised that 6,000 houses will be sanctioned within three months.

East Godavari district collector K. Madhavi Latha, home minister Thaneti Vanitha, roads and buildings minister Dadisetty Ramalingeswara Rao, transport minister Vishwaroop, information minister Ch. Srinivasa Venugopala Krishna and others were present on the occasion.

The Chief Minister made it a point to host lunch for Kumar Mangalam Birla at his Tadepalli residence in Vijayawada. He also presented the dignitary a memento.

Earlier in the day, former Anaparti MLA Nallamilli Ramakrishna Reddy of TDP and 18 party activists were put under house arrest by Anaparti police, so that they do not cause any unpleasantness at inauguration of the chemical plant at Balabhadrapuram. Telugu Desam is opposed to setting up of the unit.

Anaparti circle inspector B.V. Ramana told Deccan Chronicle that TD leaders had been put under house arrest to ensure maintenance of law and order.