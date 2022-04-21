Nation Current Affairs 21 Apr 2022 British PM Johnson a ...
Nation, Current Affairs

British PM Johnson arrives in India, given grand welcome in Ahmedabad

PTI
Published Apr 21, 2022, 10:42 am IST
Updated Apr 21, 2022, 10:48 am IST
Johnson was received at the Ahmedabad airport by Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel and Governor Acharya Devvrat
British Prime Minister Boris Johnson arrives at the Sarda Vallabhbhai Patel International airport in Ahmedabad, in the state of Gujarat, as he begins a two day visit to the country. (Stefan Rousseau/PA via AP)
 British Prime Minister Boris Johnson arrives at the Sarda Vallabhbhai Patel International airport in Ahmedabad, in the state of Gujarat, as he begins a two day visit to the country. (Stefan Rousseau/PA via AP)

Ahmedabad: British Prime Minister Boris Johnson arrived in Ahmedabad on Thursday morning to start his India visit, and was accorded a grand welcome along the four-km route from the airport to a hotel in the city.

Johnson was received at the Ahmedabad airport by Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel and Governor Acharya Devvrat.

 

Senior state officials and ministers were also present to receive him.

The British prime minister was greeted by troupes performing traditional Gujarati dances and music at the airport and along the road as his convoy headed for the hotel.

The `roadshow' started outside the airport and passed through Ashram Road via Dafnala and Riverfront.

As many as 40 platforms were erected at regular intervals on the four-km stretch from the Airport Circle to the five-star hotel on Ashram Road where again troupes performed traditional Indian dances to welcome Johnson.

 

During his day-long stay in Gujarat, the British prime minister is scheduled to have a closed-door meeting with prominent business leaders from the state, sources said.

After that, he will head for a manufacturing facility of JCB, a British construction equipment firm, near Halol in Panchmahal district.

The British PM will then visit the campus of under-construction Gujarat Biotechnology University in Gandhinagar as the varsity is coming up in cooperation with the UK's University of Edinburgh, a Gujarat government release said.

The British PM would visit the famous Akshardham temple of the Swaminarayan sect in Gandhinagar before winding up his Gujarat visit and leaving for New Delhi.

 

In Delhi, Johnson will meet Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday.

...
Tags: boris johnson, boris johnson india visit
Location: India, Gujarat


Latest From Nation

Jignesh Mevani. (PTI file image)

Assam police arrests Gujarat MLA Jignesh Mevani over tweet

Bulldozers being used to remove illegal structures during a joint anti-encroachment drive by NDMC, PWD, local bodies and the police, in the violence-hit Jahangirpuri area, in New Delhi. (PTI Photo/Shahbaz Khan)

Jahangirpuri razing: Oppn says poor, minorities targeted; BJP calls it legal exercise

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson. (AP)

British PM in India today for two-day visit

Pollution Control Board banned the usage of PoP in manufacturing idols on the ground that the water tanks and lakes will be affected seriously when idols are immersed, as PoP does not dissolve and it would threaten the existence of tanks. (Representational Image/ DC)

Telangana HC says no to use of PoP in idol making



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Saileswaram Jatara turns a messy affair this year

This year’s entry fee collection turned into a mess with sudden orders from Hyderabad that the entry fee be scrapped, two days into the festival. (DC Image)
 

What do we know about 'stealth omicron' so far?

In rare cases, early research indicates BA.2 can infect people even if they’ve already had an omicron infection. COVID-19 vaccines appear just as effective against both kinds of omicron, offering strong protection against severe illness and death. (DC file photo)
 

Over 140 goons barge into King Koti Palace

Over 140 men, some of them Sikhs armed with swords barged into Nizam -Ki-davdi at Bogulkunka in king koti. Later some of them were taken into custody by Narayanguda police. (Photo: P.Surendra/DC)
 

DC Exclusive: Rs 1,500 crore land scam in Hyderabad by GHMC, revenue dept

Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation. (Image: Wikimedia Commons)
 

13 new districts inaugurated in Andhra Pradesh; Full list here

Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy inaugurates 13 new districts in Andhra Pradesh (Twitter/@perni_nani)
 

Thousands of TN workers give finishing touches to new shrine

We have been working here for three to four months now. Some of Of the total 1,050 members, over 50 workers have been toiling hard at the sanctum sanctorum. (DC Image)us have been involved in the gold plating works while most have been assigned with designing and installing the Kalasams, said a Tamil Nadu-based worker. — DC Image
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

Jahangirpuri razing: Oppn says poor, minorities targeted; BJP calls it legal exercise

Bulldozers being used to remove illegal structures during a joint anti-encroachment drive by NDMC, PWD, local bodies and the police, in the violence-hit Jahangirpuri area, in New Delhi. (PTI Photo/Shahbaz Khan)

Civic body razes structures in Delhi ahead of SC's stay

Bulldozers being used to remove illegal structures during a joint anti-encroachment drive by NDMC, PWD, local bodies and the police, in the violence-hit Jahangirpuri area, in New Delhi, Wednesday, April 20, 2022. (PTI Photo/Shahbaz Khan)

British PM in India today for two-day visit

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson. (AP)

Nagaland Peace Accord: Centre sends envoy to iron out differences among stakeholders

Former Intelligence Bureau special director A.K. Mishra — DC Image

Quality matters in India’s drive to fill global wheat export gap

Indian wheat has become competitive for the first time in years after Russia’s invasion of Ukraine upended the global grains trade, sparking a scramble for alternatives.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2022 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham
-->