New pay scale for employees promised by KCR delayed

HYDERABAD: Chances of the state government employees getting enhanced salaries under new PRC this month look remote owing to procedural delays.

Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao had announced a 30 per cent fitment (hike in basic pay) in March last week with effect from April 1. Employees were expecting new salaries for this month, on May 1.

However, officials said the modalities for implementing the new pay scales are yet to be finalised and approved at various levels. Hence, various departments have started submitting salary bills with old pay scales to the treasury from Tuesday.

It is likely that the employees have to wait till June 1 to get the new pay scales along with the April arrears.

The finance department had sent a draft file on new PRC to the chief minister for approval last week and this is pending with the CMO. With KCR remaining in isolation after he tested Covid positive on April 19, the clearance of the files will take time.

There are other matters too. The finance department has to issue a GO on pay revision, detailing the quantum of hike based on the existing pay scales. Suggestions and objections will be invited from employees about discrepancies, if any.

A committee on anomalies will be set up, which will study the GOs and address the grievances of employees. Based on this, the committee would recommend corrections, if any, in the GOs. The finance department will later release the revised GOs, based on which new salaries will be paid.

The respective departments have to submit the salary bills based on the new pay scales.

According to official sources, all these procedural issues would take at least two weeks to be sorted out and it would not be possible to pay the new salaries on May 1.