KCR's health remains stable, CM quarantines at farmhouse in Erravelli

Hyderabad: The health condition of Telangana Chief Minister K. Chandrashekar Rao, who tested positive for Covid-19 on Monday, was stated to be stable on Tueday. According to official sources, a team of doctors is monitoring the health of the CM round the clock.

As per the doctors' advice, the CM quarantined himself at his farmhouse in Erravelli on city outskirts. The RT-PCR test performed on the CM also came positive on Tuesday, sources added.

“Doctors monitoring the CM's health condition stated that there is no need to shift him to hospital. He was advised to remain in home isolation for nine days,” they said.

All arrangements were made on Monday to shift the CM to Yashoda Hospital, Somajiguda, if the need arose but doctors advised him home isolation since he had only mild symptoms.

Meanwhile, TRS leaders and cadre performed special pujas in all major temples across the state on Monday for the speedy recovery of CM. Special pujas were held at the Yadadri, Vemulawada and Kondagattu Anjaneya temples.

Endowments minister A. Indrakaran Reddy on Tuesday urged priests at all temples to perform special pujas and archanas for the speedy recovery of CM. CM's political secretary and MLC Sheri Subhash Reddy performed special puja at the Edupayala Durga Matha temple.

Home minister Mohd Mahmood Ali visited the Yusufain dargah in Nampally and offered prayers for the well-being and speedy recovery of the CM.

Legislative Council chairman Gutha Sukender Reddy called the CM over phone and enquired about his health. Former Governor E.S.L. Narasimhan also called the CM over phone and conveyed his prayers for his speedy recovery.