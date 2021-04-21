Nation Current Affairs 21 Apr 2021 COVID-19: India reco ...
Nation, Current Affairs

COVID-19: India records nearly 3 lakh fresh cases, 2,023 fatalities in single day

PTI
Published Apr 21, 2021, 11:45 am IST
Updated Apr 21, 2021, 11:45 am IST
Registering a steady increase for the 42nd in a row, the active cases have increased to 21,57,538, comprising 13.82% of the total infections
A health worker takes a swab sample for a Rapid Antigen Testing (RAT) at a roadside market following restrictions imposed by the state government amidst rising Covid-19 coronavirus cases, in Mumbai. (AFP)
New Delhi: The single-day rise in new coronavirus infections inched closer to 3 lakh, pushing India's total tally of COVID-19 cases to 1,56,16,130, while the death toll increased to 1,82,553 with a record 2,023 daily fatalities, according to the Union Health Ministry data updated on Wednesday.

A total of 2,95,041 fresh infections were registered in a span of 24 hours, while the active cases crossed the 21-lakh mark, the data updated at 8 am showed.

 

Registering a steady increase for the 42nd in a row, the active cases have increased to 21,57,538, comprising 13.82 per cent of the total infections, while the national COVID-19 recovery rate has dropped to 85.01 per cent.

The number of people who have recuperated from the disease surged to 1,32,76,039, while the case fatality rate has further dropped to 1.17 per cent, the data stated.

India's COVID-19 tally had crossed the 20-lakh mark on August 7, 30 lakh on August 23, 40 lakh on September 5 and 50 lakh on September 16.It went past 60 lakh on September 28, 70 lakh on October 11, crossed 80 lakh on October 29, 90 lakh on November 20 and surpassed the one-crore mark on December 19. India crossed the grim milestone of 1.50 crore on April 19.

 

According to the ICMR, 27,10,53,392 samples have been tested up to April 20 with 16,39,357 samples being tested on Tuesday.

The 2,023 new fatalities include 519 from Maharashtra, 277 from Delhi, 191 from Chhattisgarh, 162 from Uttar Pradesh, 149 from Karnataka, 121 from Gujarat,77 from Madhya Pradesh, 64 from Rajasthan, 60 from Punjab, 51 from Bihar, 48 from Tamil Nadu, 46 from West Bengal, 45 from Jharkhand and 35 each from Haryana and Andhra Pradesh.

A total of 1,82,553  deaths have been reported so far in the country including 61,343 from Maharashtra, 13,646 from Karnataka ,13,205 from Tamil Nadu, , 12,638 from Delhi, 10,652 from West Bengal, 10,159 from Uttar Pradesh, 8,045 from Punjab and 7,472 from Andhra Pradesh.

 

The health ministry stressed that more than 70 per cent of the deaths occurred due to comorbidities.

"Our figures are being reconciled with the Indian Council of Medical Research," the ministry said on its website, adding that state-wise distribution of figures is subject to further verification and reconciliation.

Tags: covid update india, 3 lakh cases, national covid-19 recovery rate, modi speech


Latest From Nation

A medical worker inoculates a policeman with a Covishield Covid-19 coronavirus vaccine at a vaccination camp, in Chennai. (AFP)

Covishield to cost Rs 400 a dose for states, Rs 600 for private hospitals

According to an official letter, all shops should decide on the timings of closing their shops in such a manner that all of them will be back to their residences by 10 pm. (PTI File)

Complete lockdown in Puducherry till April 26

Srikakulam district registered 1,344 fresh cases of Covd-19, and the district health authorities pointed out that many of the infected patients were not manifesting any symptoms of the disease. (PTI File)

Asymptomatic patients spreading virus to family members key to COVID-19 spike in AP

Kejriwal, who is in isolation after his wife tested positive for coronavirus on Tuesday, had on Sunday termed the shortage of oxygen for coronavirus patients an “emergency”. — PTI file photo

Delhi gasps for oxygen, Kejriwal pleads for help



More From Current Affairs

Asymptomatic patients spreading virus to family members key to COVID-19 spike in AP

Srikakulam district registered 1,344 fresh cases of Covd-19, and the district health authorities pointed out that many of the infected patients were not manifesting any symptoms of the disease. (PTI File)

Supreme Court stays HC order on lockdown in Uttar Pradesh

While the night curfew in these districts will be effective from 8 pm to 7 am next day starting Tuesday, the weekend curfew will be enforced from Friday 8 pm to Monday 7 am, with all non-essential activities restricted. — Representational image/DC

Delhi gasps for oxygen, Kejriwal pleads for help

Kejriwal, who is in isolation after his wife tested positive for coronavirus on Tuesday, had on Sunday termed the shortage of oxygen for coronavirus patients an “emergency”. — PTI file photo

ICSE cancels Class 10 examination, postpones Class 12 exams

The board further said that any decision on Class 12 ISC exams will be taken in the first week of June after monitoring and assessing the Covid situation. — Representational image/DC

6-day lockdown begins in Delhi as Covid situation turns critical

Delhi is the worst-hit city in India with 25,500 fresh cases on Sunday and almost one-third of those tested returning positive. — Representational image/PTI
