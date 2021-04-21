Nation Current Affairs 21 Apr 2021 Complete lockdown in ...
Complete lockdown in Puducherry till April 26

The lockdown will kick in on the night of April 23 at 10 pm and will remain in effect till the morning of April 26 at 5 am
Puducherry: Union Territory of Puducherry announced total lockdown from upcoming Friday night till Monday morning in a wake of spike in COVID-19 cases across the country.

The lockdown will kick in on the night of April 23 at 10 pm and will remain in effect till the morning of April 26 at 5 am. The order of the lockdown comes after the night curfew order that came on Tuesday.

 

The Union Territory yesterday imposed a night curfew from 10 pm to 5 am.

According to an official letter, all shops should decide on the timings of closing their shops in such a manner that all of them will be back to their residences by 10 pm.

Hotels have been asked to close down dine-in services by 8 pm, with only home delivery services open till 10 pm.

Puducherry reported 4,692 active cases of Covid-19 till yesterday, according to Union Health Ministry.

Tags: puducherry lockdown, pondicherrry lockdown, complete lockdown, puducherry covid-19
Location: India, Puducherry, Pondicherry


