Asymptomatic patients spreading virus to family members key to COVID-19 spike in AP

Vijayawada: Andhra Pradesh which is witnessing the rapid spread of Covid-19 — Nellore, Srikakulam, Guntur and Chittoor districts registered over 1,000 cases each on Tuesday — is seeing a large number of asymptomatic cases.

Srikakulam district registered 1,344 fresh cases of Covd-19, and the district health authorities pointed out that many of the infected patients were not manifesting any symptoms of the disease. They were, however, spreading it first among their family members and then to their contacts in educational institutions, offices and in public places like shopping malls, film theatres and markets.

Officials said as the virus was remaining airborne for three to four hours, those who come into contact with it were getting infected. The spread was more rampant especially in air-conditioned shopping malls, film theatres and other facilities.

They said that unlike in the first wave of the pandemic, where the virus used to take a longer time to spread, this time the transmission was occurring in a matter of hours. The virus was being spread due to people ignoring Covid-19 precautions such as wearing masks, washing hands frequently and maintaining social distancing.

They opined that the virus was becoming a “silent killer” given the steady rise in the number of cases of death of infected persons. They advocated imposition of curbs on the movement of people at least for a few hours in a day, even if impacts the economy, as life is more precious than any other thing.

Srikakulam district medical and health officer Dr K.C. Chandra Naik said, “We don’t have any issue of spread of virus from outsiders. It is spreading internally among family members initially and later to their contacts at different places. As a majority of people are not following Covid appropriate behaviour, it is time, we should go for lockdown for some hours every day to contain the spread of the virus.”

Nellore district topped the state registering the highest number of 1,347 fresh cases.

Nellore additional DMHO Dr R. Swarnalatha said, “We are witnessing fluctuations in caseload and the spread of the virus is urban centric. As a section of people has lost the fear pf getting infected with the virus, their careless behaviour is causing Covid-19 to spread. Curbs on movement of people may help break the chain of infection.”

Guntur and Chittoor districts registered 1,202 and 1,063 fresh cases respectively and the district health authorities blame the spread of the virus due to careless attitude of the people to comply with all safety norms.