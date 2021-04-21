50 per cent of beds in hospitals for Corona patients in Krishna district

Stating this and that the second wave of Covid-19 is creating many problems, endowments minister Velampalli Srinivas said on Tuesday that hospitals must give priority in admission to Coronavirus patients in view of the sharp increase in the virus infections.— DC file photo

VIJAYAWADA: All hospitals in Krishna district have been instructed by the government on Tuesday to reserve 50 per cent of their beds for Coronavirus patients.

Stating this and that the second wave of Covid-19 is creating many problems, endowments minister Velampalli Srinivas said on Tuesday that hospitals must give priority in admission to Coronavirus patients in view of the sharp increase in the virus infections.

The minister held a review meeting with the district officials on Covid-19 cases at the collectors camp office here. He also advised hospitals to give daily reports on how many Covid patients were admitted and how many of them were treated under the Arogyasri scheme. He urged doctors to suggest the patients to go for home isolation if they have only mild symptoms.

Hospitals, he said, must maintain sufficient stocks of medicines.

Stating that some private hospitals were fleecing the Covid patients, central assembly constituency MLA Malladi Vishnu said the hospitals must display the fee and other charges they collected for Covid-19 treatment. “There are allegations that some hospitals are treating the patients under Aarogyasri scheme and also collecting a fee from them too,” he said.

He praised the Krishna district administration for taking action on two hospitals for fleecing the Covid patients.

Krishna district collector Amd Imtiaz said the district administration has issued clear orders on implementation of Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs) for shopping malls, super markets, cinema halls and other public places to contain the Covid cases in the district. People can use the 104 services to get information of Covid cases. Some 94 per cent vaccination has been completed for frontline warriors in the district, he said.

Joint collectors K Madhavi Latha and L Siva sankar, VMC commissioner Prasanna Venkatesh, DCP Harshavardhan Raju, district medical and health officer Dr M Suhasini, as also other doctors from the government and other hospitals attended the review meeting.