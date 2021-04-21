Nation Current Affairs 21 Apr 2021 50 per cent of beds ...
Nation, Current Affairs

50 per cent of beds in hospitals for Corona patients in Krishna district

DECCAN CHRONICLE.
Published Apr 21, 2021, 1:55 am IST
Updated Apr 21, 2021, 1:55 am IST
Krishna district collector Amd Imtiaz said officials issued clear orders on implementation of SOPs for malls, super markets
Stating this and that the second wave of Covid-19 is creating many problems, endowments minister Velampalli Srinivas said on Tuesday that hospitals must give priority in admission to Coronavirus patients in view of the sharp increase in the virus infections.— DC file photo
 Stating this and that the second wave of Covid-19 is creating many problems, endowments minister Velampalli Srinivas said on Tuesday that hospitals must give priority in admission to Coronavirus patients in view of the sharp increase in the virus infections.— DC file photo

VIJAYAWADA: All hospitals in Krishna district have been instructed by the government on Tuesday to reserve 50 per cent of their beds for Coronavirus patients.

Stating this and that the second wave of Covid-19 is creating many problems, endowments minister Velampalli Srinivas said on Tuesday that hospitals must give priority in admission to Coronavirus patients in view of the sharp increase in the virus infections.

 

The minister held a review meeting with the district officials on Covid-19 cases at the collectors camp office here. He also advised hospitals to give daily reports on how many Covid patients were admitted and how many of them were treated under the Arogyasri scheme. He urged doctors to suggest the patients to go for home isolation if they have only mild symptoms.

Hospitals, he said, must maintain sufficient stocks of medicines.

Stating that some private hospitals were fleecing the Covid patients, central assembly constituency MLA Malladi Vishnu said the hospitals must display the fee and other charges they collected for Covid-19 treatment. “There are allegations that some hospitals are treating the patients under Aarogyasri scheme and also collecting a fee from them too,” he said.

 

He praised the Krishna district administration for taking action on two hospitals for fleecing the Covid patients.

Krishna district collector Amd Imtiaz said the district administration has issued clear orders on implementation of Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs) for shopping malls, super markets, cinema halls and other public places to contain the Covid cases in the district. People can use the 104 services to get information of Covid cases. Some 94 per cent vaccination has been completed for frontline warriors in the district, he said.

 

Joint collectors K Madhavi Latha and L Siva sankar, VMC commissioner Prasanna Venkatesh, DCP Harshavardhan Raju, district medical and health officer Dr M Suhasini, as also other doctors from the government and other hospitals attended the review meeting. 

 

...
Tags: 50 per cent beds for corona patients, vellampalli srinivas, arogyasri scheme, malladi vishnu, sops for shopping mall, super markets cinema halls, second wave covid andhra pradesh
Location: India, Andhra Pradesh, Vijayawada


Latest From Nation

A medical worker inoculates a policeman with a Covishield Covid-19 coronavirus vaccine at a vaccination camp, in Chennai. (AFP)

Covishield to cost Rs 400 a dose for states, Rs 600 for private hospitals

According to an official letter, all shops should decide on the timings of closing their shops in such a manner that all of them will be back to their residences by 10 pm. (PTI File)

Complete lockdown in Puducherry till April 26

A health worker takes a swab sample for a Rapid Antigen Testing (RAT) at a roadside market following restrictions imposed by the state government amidst rising Covid-19 coronavirus cases, in Mumbai. (AFP)

COVID-19: India records nearly 3 lakh fresh cases, 2,023 fatalities in single day

Srikakulam district registered 1,344 fresh cases of Covd-19, and the district health authorities pointed out that many of the infected patients were not manifesting any symptoms of the disease. (PTI File)

Asymptomatic patients spreading virus to family members key to COVID-19 spike in AP



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Berlinale: A teacher, a porn clip and the hypocrisy of a nation

Radu Jude’s film - Bad Luck Banging or Loony Porn
 

The new-age Indian woman is a wonderful mix of being bold and yet rooted in reality

Ami Sata, Founder, Amouve
 

Berlinale: Sharlto Copley's bravura act as Unabomber makes 'Ted K' stand out

The South African actor, known for his performance as Wikus van der Merwe in the 2009 science fiction film 'District 9', carries 'Ted K' with a meticulously studied but intense act that is as discomforting as it is impressive.
 

Rats, mice, rabbits, hamsters and monkeys - The true heroes in Covid-19 battle

While the rats, mice, rabbits and Syrian hamsters were lab-bred, the rhesus macaques that were used in testing Covaxin candidates were caught in the wild in Maharashtra. (Representational Image/AFP)
 

Two Hyderabad doctors work on genomic medicine

Dr Hima Challa and Dr Kalyan Uppuluri (By arrangement)
 

NTR, unlike Chiranjeevi, never took people for granted: Biographer

An objective assessment of the late leader, the book has been well-received for its critical insight and diligent research.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

ICSE cancels Class 10 examination, postpones Class 12 exams

The board further said that any decision on Class 12 ISC exams will be taken in the first week of June after monitoring and assessing the Covid situation. — Representational image/DC

6-day lockdown begins in Delhi as Covid situation turns critical

Delhi is the worst-hit city in India with 25,500 fresh cases on Sunday and almost one-third of those tested returning positive. — Representational image/PTI

Top Remdesivir supplier grilled in Mumbai as MVA & BJP tussle

The Mumbai police detained and questioned the director, whose identity has not been revealed, of Daman-based Bruck Pharmaceuticals, after it got information that thousands of vials of Remdesivir used in Covid-19’s teatment were to be flown out of the country. (Twitter)

Centre promises delivery of additional 3.62L doses of Covid vaccine to Telangana

With the state planning to ramp up vaccinations to two lakh doses a day, the total stocks — including the deliveries scheduled for Monday night — are expected to see Telangana meeting its requirements for five to seven days. — Representational image/DC

Over 18-yr-olds can get Covid shot from May 1

Vaccine manufacturers have been asked to supply 50 per cent of their stock to the Centre, and split the rest 50 per cent between state governments and the open market. (Photo: AP)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2021 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham