Taking 'sanyas' from all kind of party politics: Yashwant Sinha quits BJP

Published Apr 21, 2018, 1:50 pm IST
Updated Apr 21, 2018, 2:06 pm IST
Addressing an event in Patna, Yashwant Sinha said, 'Today I am ending all ties with the BJP.'
BJP dissident Yashwant Sinha, who has not left any stone unturned in criticising the BJP-led central government has quit from the party. (Photo: Twitter | ANI)
Patna: BJP dissident Yashwant Sinha, who has not left any stone unturned in criticising the BJP-led central government has quit from the party.

"Today I am taking 'sanyas' (retirement) from any kind of party politics, today I am ending all ties with the BJP," Yashwant Sinha announced during a meeting of his organisation Rashtra Manch in Patna on Saturday afternoon.

 

The meeting also saw leaders of the Congress, Lalu Yadav's Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) in attendance.

What grabbed all eye-balls was the presence of BJP MP Shatrughan Sinha. 

80-year-old BJP veteran, Yashwant Sinha had held the Finance and External Affairs portfolios in Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee's cabinet between 1998 and 2004.

In 2014, after Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led BJP came to power with a thumping majority, Yashwant Sinha was marginalised along with senior leaders including LK Advani, seen as punishment for opposing Modi being named their party's presumptive Prime Minister.

Yashwant Sinha's son, Jayant Sinha, is a minister in Prime Minister Narendra Modi's government.

In February, Yashwant Sinha had claimed that he would not leave the BJP but the party could throw him out if it so wanted because of his criticisms. He had also accused the Modi-government of not fulfilling the promises it had made ahead of the 2014 general elections.

"Why shall I leave BJP? What this party means to me, (it) possibly does not mean to anyone (else). I have given my blood and sweat for this party. From 2004 to 2014, we were fighting against the then ruling party (Congress)," Sinha had said.

