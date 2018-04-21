Santosh Lad’s choice of candidates sets off dissent in Ballari Congress

Ballari: Just a couple of months ago, in mid-February when Congress president, Rahul Gandhi kick-started his poll campaign here, the mood in the party was upbeat about it prospects in the ore rich district of Ballari.

But since the announcement of its candidates - former BJP MLA, B S Anand Singh from Hosapete, independent legislator, B Nagendra from Kudligi and former JD(S) legislator, Bheema Naik from Hagaribommanahalli- things have taken a turn for the worse, and the Congess is now facing a serious rebellion within its ranks.

While district in -charge minister, Santosh Lad continues to claim the Congress will win all nine seats in the district, the fact that the three “imports” from other parties have received tickets has angered several loyal party workers. The first banner of revolt was raised by sitting Congress MLA, B M Nagaraj of Siruguppa constituency, who was passed over for a political novice, Murali Krishna, nephew of Mr Nagendra. The MLA’s supporters took to the streets and openly held Mr Santosh Lad responsible for denying him the ticket. Other choice of candidates too has angered the party workers. Going by Congress insiders, the opinion of senior leader, Mallikarjun Kharge was not taken into consideration in selection of candidates and Chief Minister Siddaramaiah cleared the names proposed by Mr Santosh Lad instead, angering many in the party.

Taking advantage of the dissent within the Congress, both the BJP and JD(S) are trying to lure their disgruntled elements with offers of tickets. While former legislator,Gali Somashekhar Reddy is the BJP’s candidate for Ballari city, the party is expected to field five-time Congress legislator , N Y Gopala Krishna, who was denied a ticket by the party, from Kudligi (ST) constituency.The JDS is hoping to win the prestigious Ballari city constituency by fielding mining and steel industrialist, Hothur Mohammed Iqbal against Congress legislator, Anil Lad.