search on deccanchronicle.com
Nation, Current Affairs

Santosh Lad’s choice of candidates sets off dissent in Ballari Congress

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | SHIVAKUMAR G MALAGI
Published Apr 21, 2018, 2:38 am IST
Updated Apr 21, 2018, 3:08 am IST
Santosh Lad continues to claim the Congress will win all nine seats in the district.
Santosh Lad
 Santosh Lad

Ballari: Just a couple of months ago, in  mid-February when Congress president, Rahul Gandhi kick-started his poll campaign here,  the mood in the party was upbeat about it prospects in the ore rich district of Ballari. 

But since the announcement of its candidates - former BJP MLA,  B S Anand Singh from Hosapete, independent legislator, B Nagendra from Kudligi and former JD(S) legislator, Bheema Naik from Hagaribommanahalli-  things have taken a turn for the worse, and the Congess is now facing a serious rebellion within its ranks.

 

While district in -charge minister, Santosh Lad continues to claim the Congress will win all nine seats in the district,  the fact that the three “imports” from other parties have received tickets has angered several loyal party workers. The  first banner of revolt was raised by sitting Congress MLA, B M Nagaraj of Siruguppa constituency, who was passed over for a political novice, Murali Krishna,  nephew of Mr  Nagendra. The MLA’s supporters took to the streets and openly held Mr Santosh Lad responsible for denying him the ticket. Other choice of candidates too has angered the party workers. Going by Congress insiders, the opinion of senior leader, Mallikarjun Kharge was not taken into consideration in selection of candidates and Chief Minister Siddaramaiah  cleared the names proposed by  Mr Santosh Lad instead, angering many in the party.

Taking advantage of the dissent within the Congress, both the BJP and JD(S) are trying to lure their disgruntled elements with offers of tickets. While former legislator,Gali Somashekhar Reddy is the  BJP’s candidate for Ballari city, the party is expected to field five-time Congress legislator , N Y Gopala Krishna, who was denied a ticket by the party, from Kudligi (ST) constituency.The JDS is hoping to win the prestigious Ballari city constituency by fielding mining and steel industrialist, Hothur Mohammed Iqbal against Congress legislator, Anil Lad.

Tags: ballari, santosh lad
Location: India, Karnataka, Bellary




ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

IPL 2018, CSK vs RR: Bowlers star as dominant Chennai beat Rajasthan by 64 runs

Deepak Chahar got the big wicket of Sanju Samson, who departed for just two runs.(Photo: BCCI)
 

CSK is our family, Chennai to Pune journey is for MS Dhoni: Super fan Saravanan Hari

"The real family has travelled here, completing 24-hour journey of almost 1100 kilometres in 34 degree temperature. This is only for Captain Cool, to watch the team play in Pune," said the Super fan of Super Kings, Saravanan Hari. (Photo: Ameya Tilak / Deccan Chronicle)
 

Macs and iPads will co-exist in future: Tim Cook

So this merger thing that some folks are fixated on, I don't think that's what users want,” said Tim Cook (Representative Image)
 

2018 Apple iPad goes on sale in India, starts at Rs 28,000

The 2018 iPad also sports TouchID for biometric verification.
 

Chef Sanjeev Kapoor trolled for his version of 'Malabar Paneer' recipe

Chef Sanjeev Kapoor trolled for his version of 'Malabar Paneer' recipe (Photo: Twitter Screengrab / Sanjeev Kapoor)
 

Exclusive: Dhawal Kulkarni on Rajasthan Royals return, Rahane, Warne and more

And despite failing to catch the eye of the selectors in the last few years, Kulkarni will hope for a similar return of fortunes as he spearheads the Royals bowling attack. (Photo: BCCI)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

Chennai: We’ll focus on marine litter, says Ministry of Earth Sciences secretary

India is likely to formulate a new marine litter policy to control dumping the plastic wastes in the open sea.

In a first, Pondycherry celebrates civil service day

Lt Governor Kiran Bedi

Madras high court allows state to construct sewage plant in Erode

Madras high court

Chennai: R Santhanam to grill Nirmala Devi today

Senior IAS officer R Santhanam appointed to inquire in to the sex for marks scandal will investigate the arrested Nirmala Devi on Saturday.

Chennai: Panel formed to look into order copies delay

Madras high court
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2018 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham