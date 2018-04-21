search on deccanchronicle.com
Nation, Current Affairs

Pawan Kalyan calls for boycott of some Telugu news channels

DECCAN CHRONICLE.
Published Apr 21, 2018, 1:29 am IST
Updated Apr 21, 2018, 1:43 am IST
Pawan asked whether the news channels would behave in this manner towards Naidu, Nara Lokesh or Balakrishna.
Jana Sena chief Pawan Kalyan
 Jana Sena chief Pawan Kalyan

Vijayawada: Actor-turned-politician Pawan Kalyan on Thursday called for a boycott of some Telugu news channels, accusing them of abusing women.

“Boycott TV9, TV5, ABN  for abusing our mothers, daughters and sisters. And also we have to boycott them for making business out of nudity and profanity. Making business out of a helpless sister,” Pawan tweeted, dragging media organisations into a public spat between him and director Ram Gopal Varma.

 

Earlier, Varma had admitted that he had asked actor Sri Reddy to abuse Pawan using a derogatory term for his mother.

Pawan, however, sought to claim that Varma and TV9 owner Srini Raju were working in cohorts to defame him ahead of polls.

The actor has also tried to widen the controversy by stating that these news channels were friendly to Telugu Desam president N. Chandrababu Naidu and would not have run such a malicious campaign against the Chief Minister or his son Lokesh.

He also warned the TD chief against playing with the human sentiments, at least from now onwards. Accusing Mr Naidu of controlling the media, Pawan asked Mr Naidu as to what are his priorities. Pawan’s tweets which came few minutes after Mr Naidu sat for Deeksha on his birthday indicate a full-blown war with the TD.

The actor has also warned Mahaa News TV, which he claimed was funded by TD MP Sujana Choudhary or his benami.

He asked his fans to maintain calm and restr-ained them from resorting to violence even if Srini Raju files cases against him. “And I am also going for a long and powerful legal battle on these channel heads,” he added. Varma, however, denied any links with Srini Raju and accused the actor of instigating his fans to attack the channel owner.

Tags: pawan kalyan, ram gopal varma, tv9, tv5, abn
Location: India, Andhra Pradesh, Vijayawada


Related Stories

Telugu Desam asks its people not to respond to Pawan Kalyan’s tweets
Pawan Kalyan launches Twitter attack on TD, Chandrababu Naidu


ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

IPL 2018, CSK vs RR: Bowlers star as dominant Chennai beat Rajasthan by 64 runs

Deepak Chahar got the big wicket of Sanju Samson, who departed for just two runs.(Photo: BCCI)
 

CSK is our family, Chennai to Pune journey is for MS Dhoni: Super fan Saravanan Hari

"The real family has travelled here, completing 24-hour journey of almost 1100 kilometres in 34 degree temperature. This is only for Captain Cool, to watch the team play in Pune," said the Super fan of Super Kings, Saravanan Hari. (Photo: Ameya Tilak / Deccan Chronicle)
 

Macs and iPads will co-exist in future: Tim Cook

So this merger thing that some folks are fixated on, I don't think that's what users want,” said Tim Cook (Representative Image)
 

2018 Apple iPad goes on sale in India, starts at Rs 28,000

The 2018 iPad also sports TouchID for biometric verification.
 

Chef Sanjeev Kapoor trolled for his version of 'Malabar Paneer' recipe

Chef Sanjeev Kapoor trolled for his version of 'Malabar Paneer' recipe (Photo: Twitter Screengrab / Sanjeev Kapoor)
 

Exclusive: Dhawal Kulkarni on Rajasthan Royals return, Rahane, Warne and more

And despite failing to catch the eye of the selectors in the last few years, Kulkarni will hope for a similar return of fortunes as he spearheads the Royals bowling attack. (Photo: BCCI)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

If acquitted are innocent, did we kill our children, asks Naroda Patiya riot victim

In the Naroda Patiya riot, at least 97 Muslims were killed following the Godhra riots. (Photo: ANI)

IAF carries out major mass casualty rescue drill from Assam to Kolkata

The drill took off from Air Force Station Chabua in Assam to Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose International Airport in Kolkata and further on to Command Hospital at Alipore by road. (Photo: DC)

AP special status: CM ends fast, says NDA-BJP can't play politics always

People from all walks of life were seen congregating at the Indira Gandhi Municipal Corporation (IGMC) stadium in Vijayawada to be a part of the Chief Minister's Dharma Porata Deeksha (fight for justice). (Photo: ANI/Twitter)

India won't allow Judge Loya to be forgotten, there's still hope: Rahul

Loya had died of cardiac arrest in Nagpur on December 1, 2014 when he had gone to attend the wedding of a colleague's daughter. (Photo: Twitter | @INCIndia)

Impeachment motion a 'revenge petition' over Loya death verdict: FM

Trivialising the use of impeachment power is a dangerous event, Jaitley said. (Photo: File)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2018 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham