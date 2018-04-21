search on deccanchronicle.com
 LIVE !  :  Delhi Daredevils skipper Gautam Gambhir and Royal Challengers skipper Virat Kohli has had a stop start season so far. (Photo: BCCI) Live| IPL 2018: Royal Challengers Bangalore to host bottom placed Delhi Daredevils
 LIVE !  :  Chris Gayle and Lokesh Rahul have got the Kings to a good start. (Photo: BCCI) LIVE| IPL 2018, KKR vs KXIP: Visitors in drivers' seat, but rain stops play
 
Nation, Current Affairs

Modi 'mauni baba' in India, but talks on rape issues abroad: Shiv Sena slams PM

PTI
Published Apr 21, 2018, 6:43 pm IST
Updated Apr 21, 2018, 6:43 pm IST
The Sena said Modi should follow the advice of his predecessor Manmohan Singh and speak more often.
The Uddhav Thackeray-led party, a constantly combative ally of the BJP, said one may have a deep dislike for the Congress or the Gandhi family, but speaking about domestic issues on foreign land does not suit anybody. (Photo: AP/File)
 The Uddhav Thackeray-led party, a constantly combative ally of the BJP, said one may have a deep dislike for the Congress or the Gandhi family, but speaking about domestic issues on foreign land does not suit anybody. (Photo: AP/File)

Mumbai: The Shiv Sena on Friday launched a new attack on Prime Minister Narendra Modi for speaking about domestic issues abroad and said he is coming back "empty-handed" from the UK which has given shelter to fugitive businessman Vijay Mallya.

The Uddhav Thackeray-led party, a constantly combative ally of the BJP, said one may have a deep dislike for the Congress or the Gandhi family, but speaking about domestic issues on foreign land does not suit anybody.

 

The party said PM Modi should follow the advice of his predecessor Manmohan Singh and speak more often.

"(Former PM) Manmohan Singh has advised Modi to speak more often and to speak on time. He has also said that Modi's advice to him when he was the prime minister is now applicable to him as well," the Sena said in an editorial in party mouthpiece 'Saamana'.

"The advice given by Manmohan Singh is only fair. Except bhakts, who are flying in the air, the whole country feels the same... However, what Manmohan Singh said was only a half truth. Modi may become a 'mauni baba' (mute spectator) in India, but he talks abroad," it added.

"Is it right for the prime minister to speak on an issue like rape on foreign land? Why speak about the insulting incidents abroad?" the Shiv Sena said.

"Why should a picture of prevalent corruption, rape incidents and an insecure country should be painted outside?" it said, adding that on a visit to Japan, PM Modi had spoken about black money and corruption in India.

"You may have enmity with the previous regime. You may also have a deep enmity with the Congress or the Gandhi family... Speaking about the incidents occurring in the country on foreign land does not befit anybody," the Sena said.

Tags: shiv sena, narendra modi, vijay mallya, rape cases, manmohan singh, saamana
Location: India, Maharashtra, Mumbai (Bombay)




ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Google Home (India) review: Unboxing; How to set up, Use

The Google Home is presently available for Rs 9,999, while the Mini is available for Rs 4,499.
 

Nokia 8 Sirocco and 7 plus are now available for pre-bookings in India

Nokia 8 Sirocco is priced at Rs 49,999.
 

Watch: Fan breaches security to touch MS Dhoni's feet during CSK-RR game

Rajasthan slumped to their third loss and are languishing in the sixth position with four points (two wins, three losses), while Chennai jumped to the top spot with six points (three wins, one loss). (Photo: PTI)
 

LIVE| IPL 2018, KKR vs KXIP: Visitors in drivers' seat, but rain stops play

Chris Gayle and Lokesh Rahul have got the Kings to a good start. (Photo: BCCI)
 

Hacking iPhones possible in 6 minutes

A 4-digit passcode on the iPhone is crackable in 6.5 minutes on average, while a 6-digit passcode can be bypassed in 11 hours, as per a report.
 

OnePlus 6 confirmed from April 22: Amazon exclusive notification

We are expecting that the OnePlus 6 will start pre-orders soon.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

Cabinet passes law to confiscate assets of loan defaulters who flee country

A fugitive economic offender is one who has left the country to avoid facing prosecution, or refuses to return to face prosecution. (Photo: PTI/File)

PNB moves Hong Kong HC against Nirav Modi, to approach courts in other nations

Nirav Modi and Mehul Choksi had fled the country after the alleged bank fraud came to light. (Photo: File)

Kerala Cong worker murder: Ex-CPI(M) leader gets death, 5 others given life term

The Alappuzha Fast Track Court Judge, Anil Kumar, pronounced the verdict on Saturday morning. (Photo: Representational/File)

1993 Mumbai blasts case convict Abu Salem's parole plea for marriage rejected

Salem had sought parole for 45 days to get married for a second time to Sayed Bahar Kausar. (Photo: PTI/File)

Headless body found in Kerala, cops suspect it to be of missing Latvian woman

Liga's sister Ilze has been using social media for spreading the word. She also tweeted External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj on Thursday for help.(Facebook Screengrab/ Ilze Skormane)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2018 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham