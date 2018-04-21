India demands legal action sought over UK protests

The demonstrators were mostly Muslims and Sikhs calling for an end to 'religious persecution'. (Photo: AFP)

New Delhi: An “anguished” India on Friday demanded legal action from Britain against those who tore down an Indian flag at London during protests against PM Narendra Modi’s visit there on Thursday. New Delhi said Britain had regretted the incident “at the highest level”.

According to media reports from London, the Indian flag was torn down from an official flagpole for the Commonwealth Heads of Government Meeting (CHOGM) by some of the protesters. According to reports, an Indian journalist was also reportedly attacked during demonstrations organised by pro-Khalistan elements in London.

In a statement, the ministry of external affairs said, “We are deeply anguished with the incident involving our national flag and assault on an Indian journalist at Parliament Square in London. The UK side has regretted the incident. The flag was immediately replaced. We expect action, including legal, against the persons involved in the incident.”