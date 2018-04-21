search on deccanchronicle.com
Nation, Current Affairs

India demands legal action sought over UK protests

DECCAN CHRONICLE.
Published Apr 21, 2018, 1:56 am IST
Updated Apr 21, 2018, 1:56 am IST
New Delhi said Britain had regretted the incident “at the highest level”.
The demonstrators were mostly Muslims and Sikhs calling for an end to 'religious persecution'. (Photo: AFP)
 The demonstrators were mostly Muslims and Sikhs calling for an end to 'religious persecution'. (Photo: AFP)

New Delhi: An “anguished” India on Friday demanded legal action from Britain against those who tore down an Indian flag at London during protests against PM Narendra Modi’s visit there on Thursday. New Delhi said Britain had regretted the incident “at the highest level”.

According to media reports from London, the Indian flag was torn down from an official flagpole for the Commonwealth Heads of Government Meeting (CHOGM) by some of the protesters. According to reports, an Indian journalist was also reportedly attacked during demonstrations organised by pro-Khalistan elements in London.

 

In a statement, the ministry of external affairs said, “We are deeply anguished with the incident involving our national flag and assault on an Indian journalist at Parliament Square in London. The UK side has regretted the incident. The flag was immediately replaced. We expect action, including legal, against the persons involved in the incident.”

Tags: pm narendra modi, chogm, parliament square
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi




ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

IPL 2018, CSK vs RR: Bowlers star as dominant Chennai beat Rajasthan by 64 runs

Deepak Chahar got the big wicket of Sanju Samson, who departed for just two runs.(Photo: BCCI)
 

CSK is our family, Chennai to Pune journey is for MS Dhoni: Super fan Saravanan Hari

"The real family has travelled here, completing 24-hour journey of almost 1100 kilometres in 34 degree temperature. This is only for Captain Cool, to watch the team play in Pune," said the Super fan of Super Kings, Saravanan Hari. (Photo: Ameya Tilak / Deccan Chronicle)
 

Macs and iPads will co-exist in future: Tim Cook

So this merger thing that some folks are fixated on, I don't think that's what users want,” said Tim Cook (Representative Image)
 

2018 Apple iPad goes on sale in India, starts at Rs 28,000

The 2018 iPad also sports TouchID for biometric verification.
 

Chef Sanjeev Kapoor trolled for his version of 'Malabar Paneer' recipe

Chef Sanjeev Kapoor trolled for his version of 'Malabar Paneer' recipe (Photo: Twitter Screengrab / Sanjeev Kapoor)
 

Exclusive: Dhawal Kulkarni on Rajasthan Royals return, Rahane, Warne and more

And despite failing to catch the eye of the selectors in the last few years, Kulkarni will hope for a similar return of fortunes as he spearheads the Royals bowling attack. (Photo: BCCI)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

Tamil Nadu to put up grievance redressal mechanismn

E. Balagurusamy former vice-chancellor, Anna University.

Chennai: Actor S Ve Shekher apologises for post on journalists

S.Ve.Shekher

If acquitted are innocent, did we kill our children, asks Naroda Patiya riot victim

In the Naroda Patiya riot, at least 97 Muslims were killed following the Godhra riots. (Photo: ANI)

IAF carries out major mass casualty rescue drill from Assam to Kolkata

The drill took off from Air Force Station Chabua in Assam to Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose International Airport in Kolkata and further on to Command Hospital at Alipore by road. (Photo: DC)

AP special status: CM ends fast, says NDA-BJP can't play politics always

People from all walks of life were seen congregating at the Indira Gandhi Municipal Corporation (IGMC) stadium in Vijayawada to be a part of the Chief Minister's Dharma Porata Deeksha (fight for justice). (Photo: ANI/Twitter)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2018 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham