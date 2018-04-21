search on deccanchronicle.com
 LIVE !  :  Punjab, boasting of an explosive batting line-up will face a tough test from the KKR bowlers who have proved to be quiet effective at their fortress. (Photo: BCCI) LIVE| IPL 2018, KKR vs KXIP: Sunil Narine departs early as Mujeeb strikes
 
Nation, Current Affairs

Headless body found in Kerala, cops suspect it to be of missing Latvian woman

DECCAN CHRONICLE
Published Apr 21, 2018, 3:15 pm IST
Updated Apr 21, 2018, 3:15 pm IST
The woman's sister identified the body on Saturday morning.
Liga's sister Ilze has been using social media for spreading the word. She also tweeted External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj on Thursday for help.(Facebook Screengrab/ Ilze Skormane)
 Liga's sister Ilze has been using social media for spreading the word. She also tweeted External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj on Thursday for help.(Facebook Screengrab/ Ilze Skormane)

Thiruvananthapuram: After more than a month of frantic search, the Kerala police have found a headless body of a woman hanging upside from a tree which they suspect to be that of a 33-year-old Latvian national, who went missing from Kovalam on March 14, 2018.

According to an NDTV report, the woman's sister identified the body on Saturday morning. However, the police are waiting for forensic reports for an official confirmation.

 

"Ilze Skromane, Liga's sister has identified the body this morning. But we still will be going ahead with a DNA test as well as a postmortem report, to confirm the identity," senior police officer Manoj Abraham told NDTV.

Liga Skromane, a resident of Ireland, has been missing from Kerala's Kovalam since March 14, 2018. Her husband Andrew Jordan (42) and her sister Ilze Skormane had been frantically wandering around the streets looking for Liga since she left.

Andrew, holding a poster of his wife's photo had also offered to give a reward of Rs 1 lakh for anyone who gives information about Liga or help find her.

Liga's husband and sister had also appealed Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan and Foreign Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj to help them trace her.

Liga's sister had earlier in March alleged that it took at least five days for the police to act.

Liga, a well-travelled woman with Lativan passport had arrived in Thiruvananthapuram on February 21 for Ayurvedic treatment of post-traumatic depression.

According to reports, she went to a beach in Kovalam, about 40 km from the state capital, on March 14, without informing her sister, who was accompanying her on India trip.

She went missing from the treatment center in Pothencode. Based on the inputs from the rickshaw drivers, it was learnt that she took a ride towards Kovalam beach.

Tags: liga skromane, kovalam, irish woman missing, ilze skormane, andrew jordan
Location: India, Kerala, Thiruvananthapuram (Trivandrum




ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

LIVE| IPL 2018, KKR vs KXIP: Sunil Narine departs early as Mujeeb strikes

Punjab, boasting of an explosive batting line-up will face a tough test from the KKR bowlers who have proved to be quiet effective at their fortress. (Photo: BCCI)
 

Stop using 4 or 6-digit iPhone passcodes

A 4-digit passcode on the iPhone is crackable in 6.5 minutes on average, while a 6-digit passcode can be bypassed in 11 hours, as per a report.
 

OnePlus 6 confirmed from April 22: Amazon exclusive notification

We are expecting that the OnePlus 6 will start pre-orders soon.
 

Here's the secret to happiness, and its not money or success

The original participants in the eight-decade long study included President John F Kennedy and Washington Post editor Ben Bradlee, writes Harvard Gazette.
 

High-sugar diet in children tied to lower cognitive development

Children who had similar dietary habits, usually passed down from their parents, were found to be less intelligent. (Photo: Pexels)
 

iPhone still a trendsetter after a decade

Most companies rely on Apple’s trendsetting innovations to implement their own replications on their products.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

Cabinet nod to amend POCSO Act to provide death penalty for child rapists

Cases of gangrape and murder of an eight-year-old girl in Jammu's Kathua and rape of a 17-year-old girl in Uttar Pradesh's Unnao have provoked the biggest displays of public anger since the 2012 gangrape and murder of a young woman in the national capital. (Photo: PTI)

Tea-seller to crorepati, this independent candidate to debut in Karnataka polls

P Anil Kumar also owns a fleet of 16 cars, including imported brands though he wouldn't name them. (Youtube Screengrab | rafeek mohd)

Taking 'sanyas' from all kind of party politics: Yashwant Sinha quits BJP

BJP dissident Yashwant Sinha, who has not left any stone unturned in criticising the BJP-led central government has quit from the party. (Photo: Twitter | ANI)

Another bid to amend rape laws: Why and what next?

NSUI and DUSU activists display placards and shout slogans during a protest march against rape cases, atrocities against women and various other issues, in North Campus, Delhi University (Photo: PTI)

BJP fields another brother of scam-tainted Reddy in Karnataka polls

Gali Karunakar Reddy was part of the third list of 59 candidates by BJP. (YouTube | Screengrab)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2018 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham