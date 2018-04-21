search on deccanchronicle.com
Nation, Current Affairs

DCW chief Swati Maliwal continues stir over rape law

DECCAN CHRONICLE.
Published Apr 21, 2018, 1:49 am IST
Updated Apr 21, 2018, 1:49 am IST
Ms Maliwal said she respects Mr Kejriwal’s request but will not end her hunger strike.
Delhi Commission for Women (DCW) Chief Swati Maliwal drinks water on the eight-day of her hunger strike against recent Unnao and Kathua rape cases in New Delhi, on Friday. (Photo: PTI)
 Delhi Commission for Women (DCW) Chief Swati Maliwal drinks water on the eight-day of her hunger strike against recent Unnao and Kathua rape cases in New Delhi, on Friday. (Photo: PTI)

New Delhi: As the Central government proposed the death penalty for rapists of children younger than 12, Delhi Commission for Women chairperson Swati Maliwal, who went without food for the eighth day on Friday, said she won’t end her fast until the law comes into force.

As a mark of protest against the rape incidents in Jammu and Kashmir’s Kathua and Uttar Pradesh’s Unnao, 33-year-old Maliwal began her hunger strike last week at Rajghat demanding imm-ediate implementation of a stringent law for convicted rapists. “Every day affidavits are submitted in courts by the government. Unless the law comes into enforcement, I won’t stop. The law has to be death penalty within six months to those convicted for raping minors,” she said.

 

Earlier in the day, the Central government told the Supreme Court that it is proposing the maximum punishment of death penalty for the rapists of children younger than 12.

After this, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal tweeted: “Congratu-lations Swati Maliwal. You should now end the fast. We all should now work towards effective implementation of these laws and keep working towards rest of the demands.”

To this, Ms Maliwal said she respects Mr Kejriwal’s request but will not end her hunger strike.

Tags: swati maliwal, rape law, central government
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi




ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

IPL 2018, CSK vs RR: Bowlers star as dominant Chennai beat Rajasthan by 64 runs

Deepak Chahar got the big wicket of Sanju Samson, who departed for just two runs.(Photo: BCCI)
 

CSK is our family, Chennai to Pune journey is for MS Dhoni: Super fan Saravanan Hari

"The real family has travelled here, completing 24-hour journey of almost 1100 kilometres in 34 degree temperature. This is only for Captain Cool, to watch the team play in Pune," said the Super fan of Super Kings, Saravanan Hari. (Photo: Ameya Tilak / Deccan Chronicle)
 

Macs and iPads will co-exist in future: Tim Cook

So this merger thing that some folks are fixated on, I don't think that's what users want,” said Tim Cook (Representative Image)
 

2018 Apple iPad goes on sale in India, starts at Rs 28,000

The 2018 iPad also sports TouchID for biometric verification.
 

Chef Sanjeev Kapoor trolled for his version of 'Malabar Paneer' recipe

Chef Sanjeev Kapoor trolled for his version of 'Malabar Paneer' recipe (Photo: Twitter Screengrab / Sanjeev Kapoor)
 

Exclusive: Dhawal Kulkarni on Rajasthan Royals return, Rahane, Warne and more

And despite failing to catch the eye of the selectors in the last few years, Kulkarni will hope for a similar return of fortunes as he spearheads the Royals bowling attack. (Photo: BCCI)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

Chennai: Actor S Ve Shekher apologises for post on journalists

S.Ve.Shekher

If acquitted are innocent, did we kill our children, asks Naroda Patiya riot victim

In the Naroda Patiya riot, at least 97 Muslims were killed following the Godhra riots. (Photo: ANI)

IAF carries out major mass casualty rescue drill from Assam to Kolkata

The drill took off from Air Force Station Chabua in Assam to Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose International Airport in Kolkata and further on to Command Hospital at Alipore by road. (Photo: DC)

AP special status: CM ends fast, says NDA-BJP can't play politics always

People from all walks of life were seen congregating at the Indira Gandhi Municipal Corporation (IGMC) stadium in Vijayawada to be a part of the Chief Minister's Dharma Porata Deeksha (fight for justice). (Photo: ANI/Twitter)

India won't allow Judge Loya to be forgotten, there's still hope: Rahul

Loya had died of cardiac arrest in Nagpur on December 1, 2014 when he had gone to attend the wedding of a colleague's daughter. (Photo: Twitter | @INCIndia)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2018 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham