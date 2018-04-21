search on deccanchronicle.com
 LIVE !  :  Punjab, boasting of an explosive batting line-up will face a tough test from the KKR bowlers who have proved to be quiet effective at their fortress. (Photo: BCCI) LIVE| IPL 2018, KKR vs KXIP: Sunil Narine departs early as Mujeeb strikes
 
Nation, Current Affairs

1993 Mumbai blasts case convict Abu Salem's parole plea for marriage rejected

DECCAN CHRONICLE.
Published Apr 21, 2018, 3:57 pm IST
Updated Apr 21, 2018, 3:57 pm IST
Salem is currently lodged Taloja jail for his role in the 1993 serial blasts in Mumbai that had killed 257 and injured 713 people.
Salem had sought parole for 45 days to get married for a second time to Sayed Bahar Kausar. (Photo: PTI/File)
 Salem had sought parole for 45 days to get married for a second time to Sayed Bahar Kausar. (Photo: PTI/File)

Mumbai: Navi Mumbai Commissioner on Saturday rejected 1993 Mumbai blasts case convict Abu Salem's parole application which he applied for his marriage.

Salem had sought parole for 45 days to get married for a second time to Sayed Bahar Kausar.

 

Salem is currently lodged Taloja jail for his role in the 1993 serial blasts in Mumbai that had killed 257 and injured 713 people.

The Terrorist and Disruptive Activity (TADA) court had last year sentenced convicts Karimullah Khan and Abu Salem to life imprisonment in the case.

On June 16, 2017, the court had convicted six people, including the mastermind of the 1993 serial blasts Mustafa Dossa and Abu Salem.

The court had earlier held that prosecution proved Salem was one of the main conspirators and he delivered three AK-56 rifles and ammunition and hand grenades to actor Sanjay Dutt (convicted in earlier phase of trial under the Arms Act).

Salem, who was close to (Dawood's brother) Anees Ibrahim and Dossa, took upon of himself to bring a part of arms and ammunition from Dighi to Mumbai, the court earlier said.

Co-mastermind Mustafa Dossa died of cardiac arrest at JJ Hospital in Mumbai, shortly after being convicted on June 28.

(With ANI inputs)

Tags: 1993 mumbai blasts, abu salem, parole, marriage, crime, terrorism, tada
Location: India, Maharashtra, Mumbai (Bombay)




ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

LIVE| IPL 2018, KKR vs KXIP: Sunil Narine departs early as Mujeeb strikes

Punjab, boasting of an explosive batting line-up will face a tough test from the KKR bowlers who have proved to be quiet effective at their fortress. (Photo: BCCI)
 

Stop using 4 or 6-digit iPhone passcodes

A 4-digit passcode on the iPhone is crackable in 6.5 minutes on average, while a 6-digit passcode can be bypassed in 11 hours, as per a report.
 

OnePlus 6 confirmed from April 22: Amazon exclusive notification

We are expecting that the OnePlus 6 will start pre-orders soon.
 

Here's the secret to happiness, and its not money or success

The original participants in the eight-decade long study included President John F Kennedy and Washington Post editor Ben Bradlee, writes Harvard Gazette.
 

High-sugar diet in children tied to lower cognitive development

Children who had similar dietary habits, usually passed down from their parents, were found to be less intelligent. (Photo: Pexels)
 

iPhone still a trendsetter after a decade

Most companies rely on Apple’s trendsetting innovations to implement their own replications on their products.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

Headless body found in Kerala, cops suspect it to be of missing Latvian woman

Liga's sister Ilze has been using social media for spreading the word. She also tweeted External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj on Thursday for help.(Facebook Screengrab/ Ilze Skormane)

Rapists of children below 12 will get death, Cabinet okays change in law

Cases of gangrape and murder of an eight-year-old girl in Jammu's Kathua and rape of a 17-year-old girl in Uttar Pradesh's Unnao have provoked the biggest displays of public anger since the 2012 gangrape and murder of a young woman in the national capital. (Photo: PTI)

Tea-seller to crorepati, this independent candidate to debut in Karnataka polls

P Anil Kumar also owns a fleet of 16 cars, including imported brands though he wouldn't name them. (Youtube Screengrab | rafeek mohd)

Taking 'sanyas' from all kind of party politics: Yashwant Sinha quits BJP

BJP dissident Yashwant Sinha, who has not left any stone unturned in criticising the BJP-led central government has quit from the party. (Photo: Twitter | ANI)

Another bid to amend rape laws: Why and what next?

NSUI and DUSU activists display placards and shout slogans during a protest march against rape cases, atrocities against women and various other issues, in North Campus, Delhi University (Photo: PTI)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2018 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham