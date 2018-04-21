search on deccanchronicle.com
13-yr-old girl loses mental stability after father rapes her, hangs self

PTI
Published Apr 21, 2018, 8:43 am IST
Updated Apr 21, 2018, 8:43 am IST
A panchayat meeting was held at the request of the girl and her mother on her sexual exploitation around a week ago.
 The girl's body was found on Friday hanging from the ceiling at her house in a village which comes under the jurisdiction of Majhaulia police station, Superintendent of Police Jayant Kant said. (Representational Image/PTI)

Bettiah: A 30-year-old man was arrested on Friday for allegedly raping his 13-year-old daughter following which she committed suicide in Bihar's West Champaran district, an official said.

The girl's body was found on Friday hanging from the ceiling at her house in a village which comes under the jurisdiction of Majhaulia police station, Superintendent of Police Jayant Kant said.

 

Police sources said an FIR was lodged on the basis of the statement of the mother of the girl. A panchayat meeting was held at the request of the girl and her mother on her sexual exploitation around a week ago, and her father was rebuked at the meeting, the sources said.

After the meeting, the girl was mentally disturbed and she ran away from the village on Wednesday. She was brought back by family members but after a few days she committed suicide, the sources said.

