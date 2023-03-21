  
Nation Current Affairs 21 Mar 2023 Raja Singh MLA gets ...
Nation, Current Affairs

Raja Singh MLA gets death threat calls, complains to DGP

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | DC CORRESPONDENT
Published Mar 21, 2023, 12:28 pm IST
Updated Mar 21, 2023, 12:28 pm IST
T Raja Singh, BJP MLA (Photo: Facebook/T Raja Singh)
 T Raja Singh, BJP MLA (Photo: Facebook/T Raja Singh)

Hyderabad: Goshamahal MLA T. Raja Singh has received death threat calls on his Whatsapp number following which the BJP leader has lodged a complaint with Telangana DGP. The MLA got the call from unknown numbers. In the past too, Raja Singh has received threat calls. Though the matter was taken up with the police, no action has been taken, alleged the MLA.

“It is very unfortunate that a sitting MLA receives a threat call from Pakistan but @hydcitypolice doesn't act or book even a FIR. If I tweet Jai Sri Ram or raise my voice in support of our Hindu brother's police act immediately & book cases. @CPHydCity what is stopping you to act,” Raja Singh tweeted.

“I am constantly receiving threat calls on WhatsApp from various unknown numbers. On many occasions, I have brought the matter into your department's attention. But it end up with not having positive result or police taking any action,” his complaint said.

This time the issue is serious and the callers have also told him about the entire details of his family members, their daily routine. The callers also threatened to plant a bomb that would be operated by mobile phone, he added.

“These callers specifically stated that their sleeper cell network is very active in Hyderabad. They expressed confidence that they will kill me and my family members in the coming days. It is not out of place to mention that most of the calls are from Pakistan and other Muslim countries,” Raja Singh said in his complaint.

Raja Singh also said that in view of such threats, he requested for a weapon license for self protection but it was denied on grounds of criminal cases registered against him. “But to the best of my knowledge I know some individuals possess gun license despite having criminal cases registered against them,” Raja Singh added.

Tags: bjp mla t raja singh, hyderabad police, death threat calls
Location: India, Telangana, Hyderabad


