Nation, Current Affairs

Mobile internet services to resume in Punjab except in some districts

PTI | DECCAN CHRONICLE
Published Mar 21, 2023, 12:00 pm IST
Updated Mar 21, 2023, 12:00 pm IST
Rapid Action Force (RAF) personnel patrol in front of the railway station during a hunt for Sikh separatist, in Jalandhar (SHAMMI MEHRA / AFP)
Chandigarh: The Punjab government on Tuesday extended the suspension of mobile internet and SMS services in Tarn Taran, Ferozepur, Moga, Sangrur and Amritsar's Ajnala sub-division and a few areas in Mohali till Thursday noon.

The curbs will be lifted from the rest of the state from Tuesday noon, the department of home affairs and justice said in an order.

The curbs on mobile internet and SMS services were imposed by the Punjab government on Saturday as the state's police force launched a major crackdown against radical preacher Amritpal Singh and members of his outfit 'Waris Punjab De'.

" it is directed that all mobile internet services (2G/3G/45/5G/CDMA/GPRS), all SMS services (excluding banking and mobile recharge) and all dongle services provided on mobile networks, except the voice calls, in the territorial jurisdiction of Punjab shall continue to remain suspended from March 21 (12.00 hours) to March 23 (12.00 hours) only in the districts Tarn Taran, Ferozepur, Moga, Sangrur, sub-division Ajnala in Amritsar, areas adjoining YPS chowk and airport road, both in SAS Nagar in continuation of this office order no 1781 dated March 20 in the interest of public safety, to prevent any incitement to violence and to prevent any disturbance of peace and public order," the recent order read.

It clarified that mobile internet services in all the remaining areas of the state should start functioning normally from 12 noon on March 21.

...
Tags: internet ban, internet ban punjab, amritpal singh, suspension of mobile internet
Location: India, Punjab


