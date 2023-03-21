  
Nation Current Affairs 21 Mar 2023
Nation, Current Affairs

Lok Sabha passes budget for Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir

PTI | DECCAN CHRONICLE
Published Mar 21, 2023, 9:35 pm IST
Updated Mar 21, 2023, 9:35 pm IST
The Union Territory is under central rule at present. (Representational image: PTI)
 The Union Territory is under central rule at present. (Representational image: PTI)

New Delhi: Lok Sabha on Tuesday passed a Rs 1.118 lakh crore budget for financial year 2023-24 for the Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir, amid ruckus by the Opposition over a demand for a JPC probe into the Adani issue.

As soon as the House met again at 2 pm after an adjournment, Rajindra Agrawal, who was chairing the proceedings, asked BJP's Jugal Kishore Sharma to initiate the discussion on the budget for the Union Territory, which is under central rule at present.

Sharma spoke for a minute after which the process to pass the budget was initiated.

The budget for Jammu and Kashmir was passed by a voice vote amid din.

