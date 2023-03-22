  
 BREAKING !  :  Members of Karnataka Pradesh Mahila Congress staged a protest over rise in prices of LPG cylinders in Bengaluru on Thursday. (Photo By Arrangement) Hoteliers fume over hike in LPG cylinder prices
 BREAKING !  :  Cyient founder B.V.R. Mohan Reddy. (Photo: Twitter) BVR Mohan Reddy: A living example for success by design
 
Entertainment Tollywood 21 Mar 2023 Kota’s fake de ...
Entertainment, Tollywood

Kota’s fake death news exposes social media’s ugly side

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | SANJAY SAMUEL PAUL
Published Mar 22, 2023, 12:00 am IST
Updated Mar 22, 2023, 12:13 am IST
Kota Srinivasa Rao. (File Photo: DC)
 Kota Srinivasa Rao. (File Photo: DC)

Hyderabad: Fake death news is not only annoying, it's also often cruel and heart breaking for family members and well-wishers. Seventy-five-year-old Kota Srinivasa Rao, known for his abilities to play both the bad guy, cameo and character roles, became the latest victim of fake news when social media reports claimed he died on Tuesday sparking worry and anxiety among his family, admirers, and well-wishers.

Several social media outlets aired bogus reports that the actor had died, prompting an outpouring of grief, with the veteran actor's loved ones thronging his residence to pay their last respects. While they were horrified by the phony news, when they arrived at his house, they breathed a sigh of relief upon seeing the actor hale and hearty.

Kota, as he is affectionately known, began his acting career in theatre and then debuted in the world of celluloid with Pranam Khareedu, and went on to play many characters in at least five languages, including Telugu, Tamil, Hindi, Kannada, and Malayalam, and in approximately 200 films.

Kota posted a video declaring he was alive shortly after the phony news went viral. “Some social media news broadcast that I had died, as I woke up and we were busy in preparations for the Ugadi festival, from 7 am onwards, we were flooded with phone calls. Police beefed up security because fans will show up in large numbers. Police should take action on such social media news channels and websites, and people should avoid such mediums, which have the lowest standards; such news may claim the lives of the elderly by shock. I urge people to avoid such news mediums that disseminate false information,” he stated.

Meanwhile, senior actress Hema lodged a complaint at Hyderabad cybercrime station against YouTube channels for disseminating false news.

The fake news of Kota’s death highlights social media’s ugly face as well as how they thrive on manufacturing and spawning hoax news. Fake rumors about the actor drove him to depression, and the city police arrived at his residence as a large number of Kota’s fans showed up to pay their tributes to the actor.

However, this was not the first time that social media platforms spread fake news about the deaths of movie stars and celebrities. Several actors were victims of fake news broadcast by social media news channels and websites in order to enhance their “hits” and subscriptions.

In the past, Chandramohan, M.S. Narayana, late Venu Madhav, and numerous character artists were victims of social media’s hoax news.

Telugu cinema journalist association general secretary Y.J. Rambabu remarked that they would submit a representation to the police department to stop such fake reporting.   "Many celebrities and actresses are trolled to obtain more views. These social media outlets do not verify before posting videos or news,” he stated.

...
Tags: kota srinivasa rao, social media, fake news media, celluloid
Location: India, Telangana, Hyderabad


Latest From Entertainment

Prime Minister Narendra Modi –– PTI File Image

PM Modi lauds German embassy team's dance to 'Naatu Naatu'

Before flying back to Mumbai, Bachchan said the doctor at a Hyderabad-based hospital, where he underwent a CT scan, advised him to rest. ––PTI file image

Amitabh Bachchan shares health update, says 'I repair'

There has been a lot of buzz around this film. There are personal sentiments involved, especially for the people who used to watch cricket in the 80s, says Sobti Gupta

Access was difficult, says ‘Caught Out’ maker

Rani Mukherjee playing the lead in ‘Ms Chatterjee Vs Norway’. (Photo: Twitter)

Movie Review | ‘Mrs. Chatterjee Vs Norway’: Rani puts in mother of an effort



MOST POPULAR

 

‘What to Watch’ for week ending March 21

N. Balakrishna aka NBK is all set to appear on Telugu Indian Idol Season 2 this week Friday and Saturday.
 

Justice for Preethi gains social media momentum

Dr D. Preethi (Image Source: Twitter)
 

Hyderabad city to have bridges à la Paris

While six bridges and a link road will be constructed by the Hyderabad Metropolitan Development Authority, four bridges will be built by the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation, three by the HRDCL and one bridge by the QQSUDA. (Representational Image: PTI)
 

Experts warn of particularly hot summer ahead in Hyderbad

Anjal Prakash, research director and adjunct associate professor of Bharti Institute of Public Policy, ISB, told Deccan Chronicle, “The climate models have predicted that this is going to be a warmer summer and the hot areas will be hotter than before. In Telangana, we are seeing 38ºC in February itself, which is an indication of what is in store in April and May.” (Representational DC Image)
 

When Cupid strikes OTT platforms

Shah Rukh Khan and Kajol from the film Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge. (Photo: Twitter)
 

Kerala transman gives birth to baby, first case in India

Ziya Paval recently took to Instagram and announced that Zahhad was eight months pregnant. Paval and Zahhad have been living together for the past three years. (Twitter)
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Tollywood

'Working in multiple industries is a blessing’, says Srijita Ghosh

PM Modi lauds German embassy team's dance to 'Naatu Naatu'

Prime Minister Narendra Modi –– PTI File Image

Was never under pressure to look a certain way: Suhas

Suhas appreciates Writer Padmabhushan makers Anurag Reddy and Sharath Chandra for backing such a unique script. “I have known them for a long time and worked with them earlier for several short films,” (Photo: DC)

Chiranjeevi Sir is always composed, says Bobby

Although Chiru’s earlier film (Acharya) didn’t do well, Bobby shares that he was never under any pressure. (Photo By Arrangement)

Angry women do it best: Shruti Haasan

Shruti Haasan is a rebel with a cause, unsparing when it comes to speaking the truth and is unapologetically herself. The multi-faceted actress believes in walking her talk. (Photo: DC)
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2023 Deccan Chronicle.

-->