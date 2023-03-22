HC displeased with cops over failure to arrest ex-election officer

Hyderabad: The Telangana High Court on Tuesday summoned the Malkajgiri deputy commissioner of police (DCP) for failing to execute an election petition warrant against sitting BRS MLA and minister Koppula Eeswar. Earlier, Justice K. Lakshma had directed the police to effect an arrest warrant against one Bhikshapati, the returning officer for the election, who is currently retired, but failed to appear to record his evidence over the election petition. A Congress candidate, from Jagtial, who lost the election, alleged the returning officer altered the result sheet to the advantage of the BRS minister. The counsel for the Congress candidate, Dharmesh, contended that the returning officer, despite appearing twice, failed to produce relevant documents and was absent on two other instances. The judge, expressing his displeasure over the police’s failure, directed the returning officer to appear in court on March 27 with relevant documents, along with the Malkajgiri DCP.

HC directs Pharma Council to collect PERC as per old tariffs

Justice K. Lakshman of Telangana State High Court on Tuesday directed the Pharmacy Council of India to collect the PERC (pharmacy education regulatory charges) at the old rates, over a bunch of writ pleas filed in this regard. The judge, who passed interim orders earlier, made clear on Tuesday that the Council would not only open payment windows on its website till March 24, but also collect amounts as per the old rates. The escalated rates were prescribed by notification of February 2 and 8 for processing applications of 30 existing colleges imparting education in B-pharmacy, D-pharmacy, and M-Pharmacy. It was argued by the senior counsel that the imposition of such a fee or such a charge is without the authority of law, while Dhontri Srinivas, senior counsel appearing for batches, contended it would amount to the government making money at the instance of the pharma colleges. Tarun Reddy, appearing for many petitioner colleges, also argued that the enhanced fee was fixed after the fee regularity commission’s process and the financial status of the college would fall into disarray. The senior counsel leading the batch would also complain that not only was it without jurisdiction, but also that there was no rationale in the order imposing enhancement and that there can be no justification when the same is not reflected in the order. The judge reserved the verdict in the main writ petition.

HC suspends collector’s eviction notice to domestic abuse victim

Justice K. Lakshman of the Telangana High Court on Tuesday suspended an order made by the Ranga Reddy district collector under the provisions of the Maintenance of Welfare of Parents and Senior Citizens Act. The judge was dealing with a writ petition filed by a woman complaining that the order of the collector was made at the instance of her mother-in-law, without jurisdiction. The petitioner would point out that by an order made on January 24, but communicated only on March 17, she was asked to vacate her flat at SGR Towers in Gaddianaram on the instance of her mother-in-law. She complained that since she was married in 2006, she was subjected to ill-treatment by her husband, who was addicted to liquor and drugs. The property in question was purchased by her father-in-law in the name of her mother-in-law and when she lodged a complaint against her husband and mother-in-law, they left the premises and approached the collector. The impugned order is challenged on the ground that the collector is the appellate authority and therefore could not have passed the original order. Justice Laxman accordingly suspended the order.

HC tells women’s police to stop harassing complainant’s brother-in-law

The Telangana High court, over a complaint of police harassment, directed the women's police station (south zone) not to harass and interfere with Mohd. Hameed Khan. The petitioner moved the High Court complaining that he was being summoned and harassed by police at the instance of his sister-in-law, who is married to his brother, who is a resident of Saudi Arabia. In her complaint, the petitioner is arrayed as 2nd accused. According to the complainant, her husband left for Saudi Arabia without informing her. Disposing of the writ petition, Justice B. Vijaysen Reddy ruled that if the police thought that the petitioner would have given a false opinion. it is always open for police to act in accordance with the law but that should not give rise to any harassment of the petitioner.

Writ against police over prayers disposed off

Justice B. Vijaysen Reddy of Telangana High Court on Tuesday closed a writ petition complaining that the police were stopping the recitation of Azan at a dargah in the city. The judge recorded the statement made on behalf of the government that the allegation of obstruction was not valid and other people in the locality were offering prayers five times in the mosque.