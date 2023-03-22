  
 BREAKING !  :  Members of Karnataka Pradesh Mahila Congress staged a protest over rise in prices of LPG cylinders in Bengaluru on Thursday. (Photo By Arrangement) Hoteliers fume over hike in LPG cylinder prices
 BREAKING !  :  Cyient founder B.V.R. Mohan Reddy. (Photo: Twitter) BVR Mohan Reddy: A living example for success by design
 
Nation Current Affairs 21 Mar 2023 Telangana HC asks SI ...
Nation, Current Affairs

Telangana HC asks SIT for update on paper leak probe, rules out CBI probe

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | VUJJINI VAMSHIDHAR
Published Mar 22, 2023, 12:00 am IST
Updated Mar 22, 2023, 12:33 am IST
Dealing with petitions filed by the NSUI, including one by its president B. Venkata Narsing Rao — requesting transfer of probe to either CBI or a sitting judge — Justice Vijaysen Reddy ruled out the same, on the grounds that the petitioner failed to furnish evidence to show that the probe done by the SIT was biased. (Representational Image)
 Dealing with petitions filed by the NSUI, including one by its president B. Venkata Narsing Rao — requesting transfer of probe to either CBI or a sitting judge — Justice Vijaysen Reddy ruled out the same, on the grounds that the petitioner failed to furnish evidence to show that the probe done by the SIT was biased. (Representational Image)

Hyderabad: The Telangana High Court on Tuesday directed the special investigation team (SIT) probing the TSPSC question paper leak to submit a status report on the investigation done so far, by April 11.

A single-judge bench of Justice B. Vijaysen Reddy also issued notices to the Principal Secretary of the Home department, Hyderabad police commissioner, DCP (central zone), secretary of the Telangana State Public Service Commission (TSPSC) and ACP (crimes) of the SIT to file their counter-affidavits in the crime registered at the Begum Bazar Police Station.

Dealing with petitions filed by the NSUI, including one by its president B. Venkata Narsing Rao — requesting transfer of probe to either CBI or a sitting judge — Justice Vijaysen Reddy ruled out the same, on the grounds that the petitioner failed to furnish evidence to show that the probe done by the SIT was biased. Also, there was no material placed in court to show the government trying to give a quietus to the case.

Over another NSUI petition alleging the role of minister K.T. Rama Rao’s personal assistant, the High Court refused to take cognisance of the minister’s press meeting on March 18, in which the minister held only the two accused responsible and gave a clean chit to the TSPSC. The High Court held that the petitioner did not place any evidence to substantiate the claims.

Vivek Tanka, a senior Supreme Court advocate, representing the petitioner, questioned how the minister could give a clean chit to the TSPSC even before the SIT could get tangible information on the paper leak.

Tanka claimed that the SIT sought custody of the TSPSC workers N. Praveen Kumar, assistant section officer, and Atla Rajashekar Reddy, system analyst, only after a writ petition was filed, indicating that the government sought to hush up the case. He said that nearly 20 candidates who secured top marks in the recent preliminary examination were from the ministers’ Assembly Constituency, indicating a possible nexus.

“In criminal jurisprudence, it is the investigating agency that gives a clean chit to an accused, after thorough investigation and in this case. But here, the minister has given a clean chit to the TSPSC and such a press statement by the minister of the state creates many doubts on the investigating agency probing this case,” he contended, seeking a probe by an independent agency in the interest of job aspirants.

B.S. Prasad, Advocate General (AG) for the state, informed the court that the TSPSC cancelled the examinations in the larger public interest and questioned how the petitioners were affected by the cancellation. He submitted to the court that the SIT was in the process of unearthing the truth and nine persons were arrested so far in the question paper leak case.

The AG further informed the Court that the SIT is also questioning candidates who obtained the highest marks in the preliminary exams to ascertain their role in the question paper leak.

Prasad asked the High Court to dismiss the writ petition, claiming it was not maintainable on the ground that the petitioner Venkata Narasinga Rao was affiliated to the Indian Nation Congress and thus, did not have a locus to file the writ petition and the move was politically motivated. The other two petitioners in the writ petition appeared for different exams held by the TSPSC, he said.

TPCC president Anumula Revanth Reddy was in attendance during the hearing.

...
Tags: tspsc question paper leak, telangana high court, special investigation team, justice b. vijaysen reddy, it minister k.t. rama rao
Location: India, Telangana, Hyderabad


Latest From Nation

TSERC chairman T. Sriranga Rao said that after careful consideration, they directed the discoms to collect the reduced price. Discoms claimed ₹210.20 crores additional surcharge from open-access consumers, but TSERC directed discoms to collect only ₹8.29 crore. (Image Source: Facebook)

Surcharge on open-access power reduced

“How can the commissioner say that Preethi’s death is either by suicide or cardiac arrest before complete details of her death have been received. My daughter did not have any single health complication. How can she die of cardiac arrest,” (Representational Image/DC)

Will fight for justice to Dr. Preethi: Father

Police said Lokesh (25) is a native of Tirupattur village in Tamil Nadu, working as a mason in Chittoor. Lokesh argued with his wife in Tirupattur on a video call threatening to hang himself. He accidentally slipped and hanged himself. (Representational Image)

Threatening suicide, man hangs self accidentally

Tourism minister R.K. Roja (Image Source:culture.ap.gov.in)

Commenting on BCs and SCs in derogatory language is a routine for TD: Minister Roja



MOST POPULAR

 

‘What to Watch’ for week ending March 21

N. Balakrishna aka NBK is all set to appear on Telugu Indian Idol Season 2 this week Friday and Saturday.
 

Justice for Preethi gains social media momentum

Dr D. Preethi (Image Source: Twitter)
 

Hyderabad city to have bridges à la Paris

While six bridges and a link road will be constructed by the Hyderabad Metropolitan Development Authority, four bridges will be built by the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation, three by the HRDCL and one bridge by the QQSUDA. (Representational Image: PTI)
 

Experts warn of particularly hot summer ahead in Hyderbad

Anjal Prakash, research director and adjunct associate professor of Bharti Institute of Public Policy, ISB, told Deccan Chronicle, “The climate models have predicted that this is going to be a warmer summer and the hot areas will be hotter than before. In Telangana, we are seeing 38ºC in February itself, which is an indication of what is in store in April and May.” (Representational DC Image)
 

When Cupid strikes OTT platforms

Shah Rukh Khan and Kajol from the film Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge. (Photo: Twitter)
 

Kerala transman gives birth to baby, first case in India

Ziya Paval recently took to Instagram and announced that Zahhad was eight months pregnant. Paval and Zahhad have been living together for the past three years. (Twitter)
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

Restore Red Notice against Choksi: CBI to Interpol body

The Central Bureau of Investigation(CBI) said the Commission for Control of Interpol's Files (CCF) removed Choksi's name from the Red Notice list in November 2022. (File Photo: DC)

Kavitha flashes bag full of mobile phones, writes letter to ED assistant director

BRS MLC K Kavitha arrives at the Enforcement Directorate (ED) office in connection with the Delhi excise policy case, in New Delhi, Tuesday, March 21, 2023. (PTI Photo)

Please don't stop Delhi budget, Kejriwal writes to PM Modi

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal (PTI)

Mobile internet services to resume in Punjab except in some districts

Rapid Action Force (RAF) personnel patrol in front of the railway station during a hunt for Sikh separatist, in Jalandhar (SHAMMI MEHRA / AFP)

BJP is world's most important party: Wall Street Journal

The BJP is the world's most important foreign political party according to an opinion piece in the Wall Street Journal authored by Walter Russell Mead. (PTI)
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2023 Deccan Chronicle.

-->