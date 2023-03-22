  
 BREAKING !  :  Members of Karnataka Pradesh Mahila Congress staged a protest over rise in prices of LPG cylinders in Bengaluru on Thursday. (Photo By Arrangement) Hoteliers fume over hike in LPG cylinder prices
 BREAKING !  :  Cyient founder B.V.R. Mohan Reddy. (Photo: Twitter) BVR Mohan Reddy: A living example for success by design
 
Nation Current Affairs 21 Mar 2023 KCR to undertake aer ...
Nation, Current Affairs

KCR to undertake aerial survey of rain-hit districts, obtains reports on crop loss

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | DECCAN CHRONICLE
Published Mar 22, 2023, 12:00 am IST
Updated Mar 22, 2023, 12:20 am IST
This time, the state government is keen to compensate the farmers on its own for the crop loss.(DC File Image)
 This time, the state government is keen to compensate the farmers on its own for the crop loss.(DC File Image)

Hyderabad: Chief Minister K. Chandrashekar Rao has obtained reports from districts on crop loss caused by recent unseasonal rainfall and plans to conduct an aerial survey of flood-affected districts within a day or two to assess the damage and announce compensation to the farmers.

Incharge ministers of districts, Chief Secretary A. Santhi Kumari, and agriculture department officials have submitted reports to the CM on the damage caused to crops. Heavy rains and hailstorms last week have created havoc in undivided Warangal, Khammam, Ranga Reddy, Karimnagar, Nalgonda, Medak, Nizamabad, and Adilabad districts. According to preliminary crop loss estimates from the agricultural department, as many as 25 districts from eight undivided districts sustained massive losses.

Following the directions of the CM, incharge ministers of districts, Errabelli Dayakar Rao (Warangal), Koppula Eshwar and Gangula Kamalakar (Karimnagar), Allola Indrakaran Reddy (Adilabad), Vemula Prashanth Reddy (Nizamabad), G.Jagadish Reddy (Nalgonda), S.Niranjan Reddy (Mahabubnagar), Sabitha Indra Reddy (Rangareddy), Puvvada Ajay (Khammam) are undertaking field visits in respective districts for the past four days to assess crop loss due to unseasonal rains.

As of Tuesday, ministers and officials projected crop damage on three lakh acres belonging to one lakh farmers, with the figure projected to rise further after field visits are completed. It is learnt that Warangal district remained the worst affected district followed by Karimnagar and Nalgonda. Maize crop suffered huge losses followed by paddy, mirchi, groundnut and cotton crops.

After the state government opted out of Prime Minister Fasal Bima Yojana (PMFBY) in 2020, no compensation is being paid to the farmers for crop loss due to natural calamities.

However, this time, the state government is keen to compensate the farmers on its own for the crop loss. There is a strong demand from the farmers to compensate for crop loss, who are holding dharnas and road blockades in few districts to press their demand. With the Assembly elections a few months away, the ruling party wants to avoid confrontation with the farmers, who form a major chunk of voters in rural areas and extend compensation.

...
Tags: telangana chief minister k. chandrashekar rao, telangana chief secretary a. santhi kumari, heavy rains, errabelli dayakar rao
Location: India, Telangana, Hyderabad


Latest From Nation

TSERC chairman T. Sriranga Rao said that after careful consideration, they directed the discoms to collect the reduced price. Discoms claimed ₹210.20 crores additional surcharge from open-access consumers, but TSERC directed discoms to collect only ₹8.29 crore. (Image Source: Facebook)

Surcharge on open-access power reduced

“How can the commissioner say that Preethi’s death is either by suicide or cardiac arrest before complete details of her death have been received. My daughter did not have any single health complication. How can she die of cardiac arrest,” (Representational Image/DC)

Will fight for justice to Dr. Preethi: Father

Police said Lokesh (25) is a native of Tirupattur village in Tamil Nadu, working as a mason in Chittoor. Lokesh argued with his wife in Tirupattur on a video call threatening to hang himself. He accidentally slipped and hanged himself. (Representational Image)

Threatening suicide, man hangs self accidentally

Tourism minister R.K. Roja (Image Source:culture.ap.gov.in)

Commenting on BCs and SCs in derogatory language is a routine for TD: Minister Roja



MOST POPULAR

 

‘What to Watch’ for week ending March 21

N. Balakrishna aka NBK is all set to appear on Telugu Indian Idol Season 2 this week Friday and Saturday.
 

Justice for Preethi gains social media momentum

Dr D. Preethi (Image Source: Twitter)
 

Hyderabad city to have bridges à la Paris

While six bridges and a link road will be constructed by the Hyderabad Metropolitan Development Authority, four bridges will be built by the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation, three by the HRDCL and one bridge by the QQSUDA. (Representational Image: PTI)
 

Experts warn of particularly hot summer ahead in Hyderbad

Anjal Prakash, research director and adjunct associate professor of Bharti Institute of Public Policy, ISB, told Deccan Chronicle, “The climate models have predicted that this is going to be a warmer summer and the hot areas will be hotter than before. In Telangana, we are seeing 38ºC in February itself, which is an indication of what is in store in April and May.” (Representational DC Image)
 

When Cupid strikes OTT platforms

Shah Rukh Khan and Kajol from the film Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge. (Photo: Twitter)
 

Kerala transman gives birth to baby, first case in India

Ziya Paval recently took to Instagram and announced that Zahhad was eight months pregnant. Paval and Zahhad have been living together for the past three years. (Twitter)
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

Restore Red Notice against Choksi: CBI to Interpol body

The Central Bureau of Investigation(CBI) said the Commission for Control of Interpol's Files (CCF) removed Choksi's name from the Red Notice list in November 2022. (File Photo: DC)

Kavitha flashes bag full of mobile phones, writes letter to ED assistant director

BRS MLC K Kavitha arrives at the Enforcement Directorate (ED) office in connection with the Delhi excise policy case, in New Delhi, Tuesday, March 21, 2023. (PTI Photo)

Please don't stop Delhi budget, Kejriwal writes to PM Modi

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal (PTI)

Mobile internet services to resume in Punjab except in some districts

Rapid Action Force (RAF) personnel patrol in front of the railway station during a hunt for Sikh separatist, in Jalandhar (SHAMMI MEHRA / AFP)

BJP is world's most important party: Wall Street Journal

The BJP is the world's most important foreign political party according to an opinion piece in the Wall Street Journal authored by Walter Russell Mead. (PTI)
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2023 Deccan Chronicle.

-->