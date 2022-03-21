Nation Current Affairs 21 Mar 2022 Cyclone Asani to bri ...
Cyclone Asani to bring rain to coastal AP

Light to moderate and heavy rainfall is likely over Anantapur, Chittoor, Nellore and Prakasam districts in three days
Anantapur district will get rain for five days; the area received showers on Sunday. (Representational Image/PTI)
Visakhapatnam: A deep depression was forming over southeast Bay of Bengal on Sunday evening. It was likely to intensify into a cyclonic storm in the early hours of Monday, an IMD report from Amaravati said.

If it develops into a cyclone, it will be named Asani — a name suggested by Sri Lanka.

 

The system is located 140 km north of Car Nicobar and 800 km south southwest of Yango, Myanmar. Its life is expected to be 24 hours over the sea and will move mostly northward.

Under its influence, light to moderate and heavy rainfall is likely over Anantapur, Chittoor, Nellore and Prakasam districts in three days, said IMD-A director S. Stella.

Anantapur district will get rain for five days; the area received showers on Sunday. The sky was overcast at many parts and the day temperature came down.

Sea conditions will remain rough to very rough, she said.

 

The system might make a landfall by Tuesday morning on March 22.

 

...
