Repatriated from Ukraine, AP Students to meet CM Jagan today

Vijayawada: A representative group of the 918 students from the state repatriated from Ukraine will meet Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy on Monday.

Principal secretary M.T. Krishna Babu, chairperson of Task Force Committee for evacuation of students, said one student from each district will meet the CM at 3 pm to thank him.

The task force had deployed officers in countries neighbouring Ukraine — Hungary, Poland, Romania, and Slovakia — from where Indian students were evacuated by the ministry of external affairs. Teams were also stationed at Delhi, Mumbai, Benga-luru, Visakhapatnam, Hyd-erabad and Chennai.

Krishna Babu said the highest number of 133 students were from Visakha-patnam district, followed by Krishna (128). At the bottom end of the table, 20 students had been brought back from Srikakulam and from Vizianagaram 16.

While the government brought back 692 students, 226 returned on their own.