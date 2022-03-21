Nation Current Affairs 21 Mar 2022 Repatriated from Ukr ...
Repatriated from Ukraine, AP Students to meet CM Jagan today

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | DC CORRESPONDENT
Published Mar 21, 2022, 1:26 am IST
Updated Mar 21, 2022, 7:18 am IST
While the government brought back 692 students, 226 returned on their own
Krishna Babu said the highest number of 133 students were from Visakha-patnam district, followed by Krishna (128). (Representional Image/ PTI)
 Krishna Babu said the highest number of 133 students were from Visakha-patnam district, followed by Krishna (128). (Representional Image/ PTI)

Vijayawada: A representative group of the 918 students from the state repatriated from Ukraine will meet Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy on Monday.

Principal secretary M.T. Krishna Babu, chairperson of Task Force Committee for evacuation of students, said one student from each district will meet the CM at 3 pm to thank him.

 

The task force had deployed officers in countries neighbouring Ukraine — Hungary, Poland, Romania, and Slovakia — from where Indian students were evacuated by the ministry of external affairs. Teams were also stationed at Delhi, Mumbai, Benga-luru, Visakhapatnam, Hyd-erabad and Chennai.

Krishna Babu said the highest number of 133 students were from Visakha-patnam district, followed by Krishna (128). At the bottom end of the table, 20 students had been brought back from Srikakulam and from Vizianagaram 16.

While the government brought back 692 students, 226 returned on their own.

 

...
Location: India, Andhra Pradesh, Vijayawada


Mortal remains of Naveen Shekharappa Gyangoudar, who was killed in Russian shelling in Ukraine️'s Kharkiv on March 1, arrive in Bengaluru. (ANI)

Body of Karnataka medical student killed in Ukraine arrives in Bengaluru

A health worker checks swab samples collected for RTPCR test to detect COVID-19 at a government hospital in Hyderabad. (Photo: AP)

Single-day rise of 1,549 fresh COVID-19 cases, 31 fatalities in India

TS Planning Board vice chairman B. Vinod Kumar said PSU employees would face tough times following privatisation. (DC)

Move to privatise PSUs opposed

Abhishek Banerjee (PTI)

Mamata nephew to face questioning by ED in Delhi today



