Vigilance raids edible oil hoarders across Andhra Pradesh

VIJAYAWADA: Vigilance and Enforcement ADG Shankabrata Bagchi said on Sunday that the agency is holding massive raids all over AP against hoarding of refined edible oils and illegal sale of oils at exorbitant prices in the context of the Russia-Ukraine war.

He said the agency conducted 1890 raids and registered 994 cases for violation of norms. “We have started a WhatsApp number and appealed to the people to give information about the hoarding and excessive charging of rates for oils,” he said.

Complaints can be sent to the 9440906254 WhatsApp number. Meanwhile, the government started selling oils at fair prices in Rythu Bazaars and asked the people to make good use of the facility.

Addressing the media, Bagchi said stern action will be taken against those found hoarding of and doing black marketing in edible oils.

Surprise checks were carried out at 1890 wholesalers and supermarkets across the state and 59 cases have been registered under the essential commodities Act. Hoarded stocks were seized.

“About 889 cases were registered and stocks seized for selling edible oils at more than the MRP, 38 cases were filed under food safety act and 8 criminal cases were registered for adulteration during the last one month.”

He said that 5.67 tonnes of Priya brand edible oil stocks was seized in Krishna district. One case was registered in Srikakulam and 56.624 metric tonnes of edible oil worth Rs 93 lakh seized there. Three cases were registered in Visakhapatnam and 164.434 metric tonnes of oil worth Rs 2.67 crore was seized.

In East Godavari, 10 cases were registered and 181.100 metric tonnes of oil worth Rs 3.43 crore was seized.

In West Godavari, six cases were registered and 91.327 metric tonnes of oil worth 11.43 crore seized. In Krishna district, nine cases were registered and 57.687 metric tonnes worth `86 lakh was seized.

In Guntur district, nine cases were registered and edible oil worth Rs 4.51 crore seized. In Ongole, 15 cases were registered and 151.375 metric tonnes of oil worth Rs 2.28 crore seized.

In Nellore, four cases were registered and oil worth Rs 6.30 crore was seized. In Chittoor, one case was registered and material worth Rs 33 lakh seized.

In Kadapa district, two cases were registered and 53.15 metric tonnes worth Rs 82 lakhs was seized. In Anantapur district, 2 cases were registered and 125.272 metric tonnes worth Rs 1.96 crore was seized. In Kurnool district, 4 cases were registered and 134 tonnes worth ` 2.91 crore was seized.