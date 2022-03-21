Nation Current Affairs 21 Mar 2022 Single-day rise of 1 ...
Single-day rise of 1,549 fresh COVID-19 cases, 31 fatalities in India

PTI
Published Mar 21, 2022, 9:50 am IST
Updated Mar 21, 2022, 10:04 am IST
A health worker checks swab samples collected for RTPCR test to detect COVID-19 at a government hospital in Hyderabad. (Photo: AP)
New Delhi: India saw a single-day rise of 1,549 new coronavirus infections, taking the infection tally to 4,30,09,390, while the active cases have further declined to 25,106, the Union health ministry said on Monday.

The COVID-19 death toll has climbed to 5,16,510 with 31 daily fatalities, the ministry data updated at 8 am stated.

 

The active cases comprise 0.06 per cent of the total infections, while the national COVID-19 recovery rate was recorded at 98.74 per cent, the health ministry said.

A reduction of 1,134 cases has been recorded in the active COVID-19 caseload in a span of 24 hours.

The daily positivity rate was recorded at 0.40 per cent and weekly positivity rate at 0.40 per cent, according to the health ministry.

The last 24 hours saw a total of 3,84,499 COVID-19 tests being conducted. India has so far conducted over 78.30 crore cumulative tests.

The number of people who have recuperated from the disease surged to 4,24,67,774, while the case fatality rate was recorded at 1.20 per cent.

 

The cumulative doses administered in the country so far under the nationwide COVID-19 vaccination drive has exceeded 181.24 crore.

India's COVID-19 tally had crossed the 20 lakh-mark on August 7, 2020, 30 lakh on August 23, 40 lakh on September 5 and 50 lakh on September 16. It went past 60 lakh on September 28, 70 lakh on October 11, crossed 80 lakh on October 29, 90 lakh on November 20 and surpassed the one-crore mark on December 19. India crossed the grim milestone of 2 crore cases on May 4 last and 3 crore on June 23.

Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi


