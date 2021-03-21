Nation Current Affairs 21 Mar 2021 All rural PHCs to w ...
All rural PHCs to work 24x7 in AP

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | DC CORRESPONDENT
Published Mar 21, 2021, 4:34 am IST
Updated Mar 21, 2021, 4:34 am IST
PHCs will function from 9 am to 4 pm in the first shift and from 2 pm to 9 pm in the second
Presently, the nearly 1,145 PHCs in rural areas function from 9 am to 4 pm. Meanwhile, nearly 500 of them are already working 24x7 as they are located in agency and highly inaccessible areas to attend to emergency cases of the tribal population. (Representational Photo: DC)
VIJAYAWADA: In a move that is bound to be welcomed from most quarters, Andhra Pradesh will soon be running all primary facilities in each and every rural primary health centre (PHC) 24x7.

State health authorities issued an order recently revising the operational timings of PHCs. Accordingly, they will function from 9 am to 4 pm in the first shift and from 2 pm to 9 pm in the second and doctors will be available on call from 9 pm to 9 am the next day. Each PHC will have two medical officers.

 

The purpose behind this is to ensure medical care to patients suffering with non-communicable diseases like hypertension, diabetes and other health issues.

Staff nurses will work in three shifts from 8 am to 2 pm, 2 pm to 8 pm and from 8 pm to 8 am.

Authorities maintain that the move is aimed at reducing the burden on referral hospitals like community health centres and district hospitals.

 

State health director Dr T. Geetha Prasadini said “As part of initiating reforms in health care, the state government has taken a decision to revise the timings of PHCs so that primary health care will be available all through the day.”

Meanwhile, some medical officers while pointing out that with only two of them posted in a PHC, they wondered what would happen to the alternate shift if one of them goes on leave. They also pointed out that if the medical officers are to be available on call from 9 pm to 9 am, then it is inevitable that they remain at their workplace. They lamented that with no residential accommodation and lack of transport facility, it becomes difficult for them to attend to emergency cases, especially late in the night. Doctors and nurses expressed concern over security and safety late in the evenings in remote areas.

 

AP Government Doctors Association convenor Dr D. Jayadheer said “We are discussing with our colleagues on practical difficulties we may face due to the revised timings. We will take them to the notice of the government.”

