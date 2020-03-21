Nation Current Affairs 21 Mar 2020 Stranded in Frankfur ...
Nation, Current Affairs

Stranded in Frankfurt, Indian teen sent home after authorities intervene

PTI
Published Mar 21, 2020, 2:15 pm IST
Updated Mar 21, 2020, 2:15 pm IST
Miha was stranded at Frankfurt Airport after she was not allowed to take the connecting flight to Dubai over entry restrictions in the UAE
Representational image
 Representational image

Dubai: A Dubai-based Indian teen, who was stranded at Frankfurt Airport in Germany for over 24 hours, is finally returning to her parents here with the help of Indian and UAE authorities, according to a media report.

Indian expats and long-time Dubai residents Arshad and Urvi Zaheer said their daughter Miha Zaheer, 18, a first-year student at University of British Columbia in Vancouver, Canada, will board the next flight from Frankfurt to Dubai,Gulf News reported.

 

Miha was stranded at Frankfurt Airport after she was not allowed to take the connecting flight to Dubai due to entry restrictions in the UAE.

However, Miha's parents coordinated with Indian and UAE authorities in Frankfurt and Miha was given a letter by the UAE consulate saying she was good to travel.

Miha's parents got a call from a UAE-based airlines in Frankfurt that their daughter Miha had been accepted on the flight and they are bringing her to Dubai.

"We sincerely thank the airline, the UAE authorities and the Consulate General of India in Dubai and Frankfurt for patiently hearing us out and helping us in these very helpless and challenging times, the family said in a statement.

...
Tags: indian teen in frankfurt, stranded in franfurt, indian authorities, uae travel restrictions


