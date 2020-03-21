Nation Current Affairs 21 Mar 2020 India's corona ...
Nation, Current Affairs

India's corona count rises to 258, with 23 cured and sent home

PTI
Published Mar 21, 2020, 10:14 am IST
Updated Mar 21, 2020, 10:14 am IST
39 of the corona+ cases are foreigners, most from Italy
People line up to buy long distance train tickets at the Chhatrapati Shivaji Terminus in Mumbai on March 20, 2020. The Indian Railways has announced a one-day cessation of trains on Sunday.(AP)
New Delhi: Novel coronavirus cases in India rose to 258 on Saturday after 35 fresh cases were reported in various parts of the country, according to the Health Ministry.

Among the 258 are 39 foreign nationals, including 17 from Italy, three from the Philippines, two from the UK, one each belonging to Canada, Indonesia and Singapore.

 

The total figure also includes four deaths reported from Delhi, Karnataka, Punjab and Maharashtra.

"The total number of active COVID-19 cases across India stands at 231 so far," the ministry said, adding that 23 others have been cured/discharged/migrated while four have died.

Delhi has, so far, reported 26 positive cases, which include one foreigner, while Uttar Pradesh has recorded 24 cases, including one foreigner.

Maharashtra has 52 cases, including three foreigners, while Kerala has recorded 40 cases, which include seven foreign nationals.

Karnataka has 15 coronavirus patients. The number of cases in Ladakh rose to 13 and Jammu & Kashmir four. Telangana has reported 19 cases, which include 11 foreigners.

Rajasthan has also reported 17 cases, including two foreigners. Gujarat has reported seven cases so far.

Tamil Nadu, Andhra Pradesh and Uttarakhand have reported three cases each.

West Bengal, Odisha and Punjab each reported two cases while Puducherry, Chhattisgarh and Chandigarh reported one case each.

In Haryana, there are 17 cases, which include 14 foreigners.

Tags: india corona count, coronapositive, india


