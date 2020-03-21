Andhra Pradesh Rapid Response Team traces 7 UAE returnees

Nellore:The Andhra Pradesh Rapid Response Team picked up seven youths who had returned from Abu Dhabi soon after they alighted at the RTC bus station in Nellore and shifted them to the quarantine ward in Government General Hospital in the city.

According to joint collector Dr V Vinod Kumar, the youth landed in Chennai from Abu Dhabi early on Friday and reached Nellore at about 10.30 am.

RTC regional manager Seshaiah alerted Dr Kumar after inquiring with them and learning that the group was returning from Abu Dhabi.

The Rapid Response Force shifted them to the Government General Hospital after one of them was found with coronavirus symptoms such as running nose and sore throat.

Dr Kumar said three among the youths belong to Visakhapatnam and four to Srikakulam.

They had alighted at Nellore to board a bus to Visakhapatnam.

He said that medical officers were examining them and would take a decision on allowing them to proceed to their native places.