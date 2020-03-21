Nation Current Affairs 21 Mar 2020 4 Vietnamese kept un ...
Nation, Current Affairs

4 Vietnamese kept under isolation in Magam village in East Godavari

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | VADREVU SRINIVAS
Published Mar 21, 2020, 10:57 am IST
Updated Mar 21, 2020, 10:57 am IST
The group have been staying in the village for last one year
Representational Image. (PTI)
 Representational Image. (PTI)

Magam villagers in Inavilli mandal of Konaseema area in East Godavari district are living in fear after seeing four Vietnamese in the village. According to sources, the group came to Magam from Vietnam on February 13 for erecting machinery for an aqua food processing Unit.

In the wake of the coronavirus scare, and presuming them to be Chinese, the locals informed the district officials. After receiving information, local doctors and police rushed to the spot and enquired about them. They were told that they were from Vietnam and had come on work.

 

Incidentally, though they have been in the village for the past one year, they have been to their native place once or twice during the period. They are residents of Mummidivaram village, which is the mandal headquarters.

Sub-Inspector Mr Pandu Dora advised the four not to move out from their room for 10 days.

The local primary health care (PHC) medical officer Dr Manga Devi said that they are healthy and people need not be worried.

Coronavirus nodal officer Dr Kiran said that when the returnees or foreigners stay beyond 14 days and are not having fever, cough or respiratory problems, there was no need to panic.

...
Tags: konaseema, east godavari district, coronavirus (covid-19), indonesian preacher, foreigners in india, magam village, inavilli mandal, pandu dora, manga devi, mummidivaram
Location: India, Andhra Pradesh, Amaravati


Related Stories

Third Covid-19 case reported in Andhra Pradesh
Covid19 in Andhra Pradesh: No Tirupati Balaji darshan from tomorrow

Latest From Nation

Representational Image. (PTI)

Andhra Pradesh Rapid Response Team traces 7 UAE returnees

In this file photo from 2019, Bollywood singer Kanika Kapoor performs during celebrations of the Karva Chauth festival in Amritsar. The singer has become the first Bollywood celebrity to test positive for the COVID-19 coronavirus, and has been charged by the UP administration for allegedly neglecting coronavirus protocols. (AFP)

Kanika Kapoor booked: How dare she give corona to big people?

People line up to buy long distance train tickets at the Chhatrapati Shivaji Terminus in Mumbai on March 20, 2020. The Indian Railways has announced a one-day cessation of trains on Sunday.(AP)

India's corona count rises to 258, with 23 cured and sent home

Besides those hospitalised, 1,100 persons have been recommended for home isolation, including all people who have travelled abroad in recent times. (PTI)

2 KGH nurses among 10 hospitalized in Vizag



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

RiderGirl Vishakha: 'I love it when a man’s ego is hurt when I overtake him.'

RiderGirl Vishakha Fulsunge
 

Fake news buster: Is Ronaldo really converting his hotels into makeshift hospitals?

Cristiano Ronaldo (Twitter)
 

Caste kills more in India than coronavirus

File photo of Amrutha and Pranay Perumalla, and her father Maruthi Rao
 

How many labs in India can test Coronavirus?

Representational image (PTI)
 

‘Don’t give a damn’: Sanchaita fights uncle Ashok Gajapathi Raju to claim legacy

Sanchaita Gajapathi Raju, daughter of the late Ananda Gajapathi Raju, is at odds with her uncle Ashok Gajapathi Raju over her appointment as chairperson of the Simhachalam temple trust.
 

Savitribai Phule one of Google Assistant’s 12 global woman shakti icons

A Google doodle that celebrated Savitribai Phule's 186th birth anniversary on January 3, 2017. (Photo | Google)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

India's corona count rises to 258, with 23 cured and sent home

People line up to buy long distance train tickets at the Chhatrapati Shivaji Terminus in Mumbai on March 20, 2020. The Indian Railways has announced a one-day cessation of trains on Sunday.(AP)

All trains cancelled on Sunday, no catering until further notice

A woman wearing a protective mask sits in a train at the Guwahati railway station on March 20. The Indian Railways has announced cancellation of all trains on Sunday in view of a nationwide shutdown called by prime minister Narendra Modi. (PTI)

All of Kodagu on tenterhooks as officials trace every contact of corona+ person

A Karnataka public transport bus is disinfected in view of the coronavirus threat. (PTI)

Shaheen Bagh protesters to defy PM Modi's janta curfew on Sunday

File photo

Vasundhara, Dushyant in quarantine after exposure to corona+ singer Kanika Kapoor

Former Rajasthan chief minister Vasundhara Raje has said she has self-quarantined herself after she met a coronavirus positive person. (PTI file photo)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2020 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham