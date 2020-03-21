4 Vietnamese kept under isolation in Magam village in East Godavari

Magam villagers in Inavilli mandal of Konaseema area in East Godavari district are living in fear after seeing four Vietnamese in the village. According to sources, the group came to Magam from Vietnam on February 13 for erecting machinery for an aqua food processing Unit.

In the wake of the coronavirus scare, and presuming them to be Chinese, the locals informed the district officials. After receiving information, local doctors and police rushed to the spot and enquired about them. They were told that they were from Vietnam and had come on work.

Incidentally, though they have been in the village for the past one year, they have been to their native place once or twice during the period. They are residents of Mummidivaram village, which is the mandal headquarters.

Sub-Inspector Mr Pandu Dora advised the four not to move out from their room for 10 days.

The local primary health care (PHC) medical officer Dr Manga Devi said that they are healthy and people need not be worried.

Coronavirus nodal officer Dr Kiran said that when the returnees or foreigners stay beyond 14 days and are not having fever, cough or respiratory problems, there was no need to panic.