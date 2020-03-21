2 KGH nurses among 10 hospitalized in Vizag

Besides those hospitalised, 1,100 persons have been recommended for home isolation, including all people who have travelled abroad in recent times. (PTI)

Visakhapatnam: Two staff nurses of the King George Hospital here are among the 10 admitted into various government hospitals on Friday for showing symptoms of Coronavirus (Covid-19).

One patient in Vizianagaram with a travel history of visiting Tanzania and other African countries, has been admitted into district headquarters hospital.

Venu Gopal Reddy, joint collector, Visakhapatnam, said that reports of four patients are awaited, besides that of the patient from Vizianagaram.

The two staff nurses are the first health workers in Andhra Pradesh to show primary symptoms besides being the first women suspects. Before the duo was hospitalised, only men have been admitted into hospitals.

Besides those hospitalised, 1,100 persons have been recommended for home isolation, including all people who have travelled abroad in recent times.

A survey is being conducted to identify people who travelled to foreign country to ensure they isolate themselves at home for 14 days, the joint collector said.

In Vizianagaram, 66 persons have been told to isolate themselves at home, an official from the health department said. In all, 200 people arrived in the district, who have travelled abroad and returned during last three days.

J. Niwas, district collector, Srikakulam, said that as on Friday, 238 people are under home isolation. So far swabs of three suspected patients have been sent to the virology department in Tirupati, and all of them were found negative for Covid-19.

Mr Niwas said that 90 isolation beds have been created in different government and private hospitals in the district. In view of the Janata curfew scheduled for Sunday, the famous sun temple at Arasavilli, near Srikakulam, would remain closed, he added.