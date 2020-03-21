Nation Current Affairs 21 Mar 2020 2 KGH nurses among 1 ...
Nation, Current Affairs

2 KGH nurses among 10 hospitalized in Vizag

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | KMP PATNAIK
Published Mar 21, 2020, 10:07 am IST
Updated Mar 21, 2020, 10:07 am IST
The two staff nurses are the first health workers in Andhra Pradesh to show primary symptoms
Besides those hospitalised, 1,100 persons have been recommended for home isolation, including all people who have travelled abroad in recent times. (PTI)
 Besides those hospitalised, 1,100 persons have been recommended for home isolation, including all people who have travelled abroad in recent times. (PTI)

Visakhapatnam: Two staff nurses of the King George Hospital here are among the 10 admitted into various government hospitals on Friday for showing symptoms of Coronavirus (Covid-19).

One patient in Vizianagaram with a travel history of visiting Tanzania and other African countries, has been admitted into district headquarters hospital.

 

Venu Gopal Reddy, joint collector, Visakhapatnam, said that reports of four patients are awaited, besides that of the patient from Vizianagaram.

The two staff nurses are the first health workers in Andhra Pradesh to show primary symptoms besides being the first women suspects. Before the duo was hospitalised, only men have been admitted into hospitals.

Besides those hospitalised, 1,100 persons have been recommended for home isolation, including all people who have travelled abroad in recent times.

A survey is being conducted to identify people who travelled to foreign country to ensure they isolate themselves at home for 14 days, the joint collector said.

In Vizianagaram, 66 persons have been told to isolate themselves at home, an official from the health department said. In all, 200 people arrived in the district, who have travelled abroad and returned during last three days.

J. Niwas, district collector, Srikakulam, said that as on Friday, 238 people are under home isolation. So far swabs of three suspected patients have been sent to the virology department in Tirupati, and all of them were found negative for Covid-19.

Mr Niwas said that 90 isolation beds have been created in different government and private hospitals in the district. In view of the Janata curfew scheduled for Sunday, the famous sun temple at Arasavilli, near Srikakulam, would remain closed, he added.

...
Tags: visakhapatnam, coronavirus (covid-19), king george hospital (kgh), venu gopal reddy, j. niwas
Location: India, Andhra Pradesh, Vishakhapatnam


Related Stories

Third Covid-19 case reported in Andhra Pradesh
Covid19 in Andhra Pradesh: No Tirupati Balaji darshan from tomorrow

Latest From Nation

Representational Image. (PTI)

Andhra Pradesh Rapid Response Team traces 7 UAE returnees

Representational Image. (PTI)

4 Vietnamese kept under isolation in Magam village in East Godavari

In this file photo from 2019, Bollywood singer Kanika Kapoor performs during celebrations of the Karva Chauth festival in Amritsar. The singer has become the first Bollywood celebrity to test positive for the COVID-19 coronavirus, and has been charged by the UP administration for allegedly neglecting coronavirus protocols. (AFP)

Kanika Kapoor booked: How dare she give corona to big people?

People line up to buy long distance train tickets at the Chhatrapati Shivaji Terminus in Mumbai on March 20, 2020. The Indian Railways has announced a one-day cessation of trains on Sunday.(AP)

India's corona count rises to 258, with 23 cured and sent home



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

RiderGirl Vishakha: 'I love it when a man’s ego is hurt when I overtake him.'

RiderGirl Vishakha Fulsunge
 

Fake news buster: Is Ronaldo really converting his hotels into makeshift hospitals?

Cristiano Ronaldo (Twitter)
 

Caste kills more in India than coronavirus

File photo of Amrutha and Pranay Perumalla, and her father Maruthi Rao
 

How many labs in India can test Coronavirus?

Representational image (PTI)
 

‘Don’t give a damn’: Sanchaita fights uncle Ashok Gajapathi Raju to claim legacy

Sanchaita Gajapathi Raju, daughter of the late Ananda Gajapathi Raju, is at odds with her uncle Ashok Gajapathi Raju over her appointment as chairperson of the Simhachalam temple trust.
 

Savitribai Phule one of Google Assistant’s 12 global woman shakti icons

A Google doodle that celebrated Savitribai Phule's 186th birth anniversary on January 3, 2017. (Photo | Google)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

India's corona count rises to 258, with 23 cured and sent home

People line up to buy long distance train tickets at the Chhatrapati Shivaji Terminus in Mumbai on March 20, 2020. The Indian Railways has announced a one-day cessation of trains on Sunday.(AP)

All trains cancelled on Sunday, no catering until further notice

A woman wearing a protective mask sits in a train at the Guwahati railway station on March 20. The Indian Railways has announced cancellation of all trains on Sunday in view of a nationwide shutdown called by prime minister Narendra Modi. (PTI)

All of Kodagu on tenterhooks as officials trace every contact of corona+ person

A Karnataka public transport bus is disinfected in view of the coronavirus threat. (PTI)

Shaheen Bagh protesters to defy PM Modi's janta curfew on Sunday

File photo

Vasundhara, Dushyant in quarantine after exposure to corona+ singer Kanika Kapoor

Former Rajasthan chief minister Vasundhara Raje has said she has self-quarantined herself after she met a coronavirus positive person. (PTI file photo)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2020 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham