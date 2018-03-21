Telugu must only till Class X: K Chandrasekhar Rao

Hyderabad: Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao on Tuesday decided that Telugu would be compulsory for students only till Class X and not Class XII as announced earlier.

Telugu will be one of the compulsory subjects taught in all private and government schools in the state from the 2018-19 academic year.

The Chief Minister said that to implement this policy, an Act would be passed in the ongoing Budget session of the Legislature.

Mr Rao met the team of officials who had visited Tamil Nadu to study the implementation of Tamil in educational institutions there. Guidelines to be framed were discussed.

The CM said that it has become necessary for everyone these days to study in English so “children’s future should not be disturbed. But at the same time, Telugu also should not be neglected. This is the reason we are putting a condition that even children studying in English medium should study Telugu as a subject.”

He said at first Telugu was to be made compulsory till the Intermediate level, but this was not found to be practical.