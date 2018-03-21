Supreme Court stays away from religious side of Aadhaar

New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Tuesday made it clear that it would not go into the religious aspects whether a Christian can refuse to register for Aadhaar claiming his religion does not permit to enroll for availing the number.

A five judge Constitution bench of Chief Justice Dipak Misra and Justices A.K. Sikri, A.M. Khanwilkar, D.Y. Chandrachud and Ashok Bhushan told senior counsel Sanjay Hegde, “We will not get into the religious angle as it is purely a legal issue.”

Counsel said his client, a minor, Isaac John, was denied admission into higher secondary class, as he did not possess Aadhaar. He said the petitioner and his family are devoted Christians. They seek exemption from the Aadhaar scheme. He claimed that on his study of Bible led him to an escapable conclusion that he could not in good faith apply for an Aadhaar number.