Serial killer from Tamil Nadu caught by Chittoor police

DECCAN CHRONICLE.
Published Mar 21, 2018, 1:48 am IST
Updated Mar 21, 2018, 1:48 am IST
The first incident took place on February, 20, 2018 in Nagiri mandal and the second on March 9 under Palasamudram police station limits.
The first incident took place on February, 20, 2018 in Nagiri mandal and the second on March 9 under Palasamudram police station limits. (Representational image)
 The first incident took place on February, 20, 2018 in Nagiri mandal and the second on March 9 under Palasamudram police station limits. (Representational image)

TIRUPATI: Chittoor district police on Tuesday nabbed a notorious serial killer who was allegedly involved in six murders and four attempt-to-murder cases. The suspected psychopath is accused of killing a woman for refusing to offer him food when he asked.

The suspected psychopath, identified as Munuswamy, 43, is a Sri Lankan Tamilian settled in Vellore district of Tamil Nadu. According to the police, he never took valuables from his victims. 

 

Chittoor district SP S.V. Rajashekar Babu had ordered a special team to investigate the murders of two elderly woman wherein the kil-ler left behind the gold after killing his victims.

The first incident took place on February, 20, 2018 in Nagiri mandal and the second on March 9 under Palasamudram police station limits.

Fingerprint verification helped nab Munus-wamy, the police said.

According to police, Munuswamy started house break-ins when he was about 17 and committed his first murder in 2007. He was jailed for five years. After his release, he killed an 18-month-old baby who had a mobile phone and a `50 note in her hand.

“He will be remanded and taken into custody for investigation. Tamil Nadu police has also issued non-bailable warrant against this notorious criminal,” the district SP said.

Tags: attempt-to-murder, serial killer
Location: India, Andhra Pradesh, Chittoor




