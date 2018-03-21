search on deccanchronicle.com
Nation, Current Affairs

Ravi Shankar warns Facebook of strong action if it sways poll process

DECCAN CHRONICLE.
Published Mar 21, 2018, 2:35 pm IST
Updated Mar 21, 2018, 3:40 pm IST
'What link does Cambridge Analytica have with social media management of Rahul Gandhi and Cong,' Ravi Shankar asked.
Information Technology Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad accused the Congress of using bots to artificially increase the social media following of Rahul Gandhi. (Photo: Twitter/ANI)
 Information Technology Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad accused the Congress of using bots to artificially increase the social media following of Rahul Gandhi. (Photo: Twitter/ANI)

New Delhi: Information Technology Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad on Wednesday attacked the Congress for its links with data analysis firm Cambridge Analytica, which is accused of misusing data sourced from Facebook.

He said that the agency roped in by Congress to run their 2019 campaign and termed as their 'Brahmastra' in certain section of media, is accused of using bribes, sex workers to entrap politicians and stealing data from Facebook.

 

“What link does Cambridge Analytica have with social media management of Rahul Gandhi and Congress Party,” Ravi Shankar Prasad asked.

Prasad also referred to news reports hinting that Congress was using bots to artificially increase the social media following of Rahul Gandhi and using data manipulation and theft to win elections.

"This is not just a question of Congress Party's association with a rogue data analysis firm but it is a question of free and fair elections in India and democratic values of our country," he said.

The Union Minister also asked the Congress president to explain role of Cambridge Analytica in his social media profile.

“Will Congress party depend upon data manipulation and theft to win votes? Mr. Rahul Gandhi should explain the role of Cambridge Analytica in his social media profile,” Prasad asked.

In a warning to Facebook founder Mark Zuckerberg, the Union Minister said that any covert or overt attempt to misuse social media including, Facebook to influence India's electoral process through undesirable means will neither be tolerated, nor be permitted.

“Mr. Mark Zuckerberg you better know the observation of IT Minister of India, if any data theft of Indians is done with the collusion of FB systems, it will not be tolerated. We have got stringent powers in the IT Act including summoning you in India,” he said.

Facebook is having a tough time after Cambridge Analytica was accused of harvesting data of up to 50 million Facebook users without permission. It has allegedly used the data to help politicians, including US President Donald Trump and the Brexit campaign.

Tags: facebook data breach, congress, rahul gandhi, ravi shankar prasad
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi




ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Looking for a girlfriend? Hololens can make you one in Augmented Reality

Users could also work with the developers to create a model from scratch. (Representative Image: Pixabay)
 

Facebook fined in South Korea for limiting user access

The KCC probed claims that Facebook intentionally slowed access while it negotiated network usage fees with internet service providers.
 

The storm of sexual allegations that are shaking up Trump’s life now

The developments increased legal pressure on Trump, who during and after the 2016 presidential campaign was accused of sexual misconduct by more than a dozen women, allegations he denied. (Photo: File)
 

Model jumps from 6th floor of hotel to escape man who tried to rape and kill her

Her mother also hit back at social media claims about the woman working as an escort in Dubai (Photo: AFP)
 

Academic behind Facebook breach says he is a 'scapegoat'

The company has lost $60 billion of its stock market value over the last two days over fears that its dealings with Cambridge Analytica might damage its reputation, deter advertisers and invite tougher regulation.
 

Worried about damaging your new smartphone? Here’s how you can prolong its life

Being careful while handling your phone is the most reliable way of ensuring its safety. (Representative Image: Pexels)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

No alliance with or support to BJP: TN CM over no-trust vote against Govt

After the TDP snapped ties with the BJP on March 16, AIADMK said the party will not support the no-confidence motion against BJP Government at the Centre. (Photo: PTI)

Centre seeks PowerPoint presentation on Aadhaar in SC for 'clarity'

Attorney General K K Venugopal, who argued for the Centre, said the UIDAI chief executive may deal with technical aspects with more clarity. (Photo: AFP/File)

'Schizophrenic' CRPF jawan arrested for beheading Periyar statue in TN

A CRPF personnel has been arrested for vandalising Periyar’s statue in Tamil Nadu’s Pudukottai. (Photo: Twitter/ANI)

J&K: 9 killed, 6 injured as jeep skids off, falls into gorge near LoC

The injured have been rushed to medical facilities at Chakothi, the first town when entering PoK from Uri in Jammu and Kashmir, and nearby Hattian. (Photo: Representational/File)

23-yr-old Ghaziabad woman attacked with acid, female friend prime suspect

The victim, a marketing executive operating from a bank branch in Ghaziabad, was brought to Safdarjung hospital in New Delhi with chemical burns. (Representational Image)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2018 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham