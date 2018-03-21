search on deccanchronicle.com
Nation, Current Affairs

Protected, Ram rath yatra comes to Tamil Nadu

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | ARUL OLI & S THIRUNAVUKARASU
Published Mar 21, 2018, 1:27 am IST
Updated Mar 21, 2018, 1:27 am IST
Several leaders of opposition parties, Muslim outfits and Tamil nationalists held demonstrations and courted arrest in opposing the yatra's journey.
Rama Rajya Rath Yatra’ in front of the Kasi Vishwanathar temple in Tenkasi on Tuesday. (Photo: DC)
 Rama Rajya Rath Yatra’ in front of the Kasi Vishwanathar temple in Tenkasi on Tuesday. (Photo: DC)

Tirunelveli/Chennai: The saffron-drenched 'Rama Rajya Rath Yatra' entered Tamil Nadu Tuesday morning amid chanting of praise of Lord Rama and Bharat Mata by a large gathering of believers showering petals.

Several leaders of opposition parties, Muslim outfits and Tamil nationalists held demonstrations and courted arrest in opposing the yatra's journey. The protesters wanted the AIADMK government to ban its passage through Tamil Nadu alleging that the Ayodhya-Rameswaram motorised chariot had a devious divisive agenda threatening communal amity.

 

Prohibitory order in Tirunelveli district and a strong posse of policemen led by SP Dr Arun Sakthikumar ensured law and order despite hard efforts by the protesters to block the yatra and breach peace. The yatra had begun at Ayodhya on February 20 and will culminate at a public rally to be addressed by the UP Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath at Thiruvananthapuram on March 24, after passing through Rameswaram and Kanyakumari.

The UP CM had flagged off the yatra, which has five main objectives — construction of Ram temple at Ayodhya, exerting pressure on the Central and the state governments to include lessons about Lord Ram in the school syllabus and to declare Thursday as the weekly holiday instead of Sunday.

Rejecting the opposition demand for a ban on the yatra, Chief Minister K. Palaniswami said in a democracy, people of all religions had equal rights to practice their faith and it was the government's responsibility to protect them. The yatra had passed through five states without any opposition and it was only in Tamil Nadu that the opposition parties were raising a hue and cry giving it political colour, he said.

DMK raised the issue in the state Assembly and stalled the proceedings despite repeated requests from Speaker P. Dhanapal to maintain order as the CM had explained the government position. The DMK members, led by Leader of Opposition M.K. Stalin, were evicted as they kept shouting. The Congress allies staged walkout in support.

Stalin along with his MLAs sat on the road outside the Assembly but police removed them to a marriage hall before releasing all. The DMK leader told reporters that the government had allowed the yatra despite its agenda “to instigate communal riots”.  When the Supreme Court was to deliver verdict on the Ram temple case, organising this yatra for building the shrine “is clearly contempt of the top court”, he said and wondered whether the TN government was being run by “the AIADMK or the BJP”. Actor-turned politician Kamal Haasan slammed the government for permitting the yatra which carried “a divisive political agenda”.

'Superstar' Rajinikanth, who is set to enter active politics, struck a note of caution, saying any kind of communal tension should be prevented.
BJP state president Tamilisai Soundarajan wondered why the yatra faced opposition only in Tamil Nadu, a land nurtured by spiritual gurus.

Tags: chief minister edappadi k. palaniswami, aiadmk government
Location: India, Tamil Nadu, Chennai (Madras)




ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Rising number of people in US are getting high on bug spray

Authorities fear that even if this trend stops, another similar one will soon emerge (Photo: Pixabay)
 

How data-mining firms use Facebook ‘like’ patterns to manipulate voters

While people don’t exist in a Facebook-only vacuum, it is possible that bogus information users saw on the site could later be reinforced by the ‘rabbit hole’ of clicks and conspiracy sites on the broader internet. (Representational Image/ Pixabay)
 

World Oral Health Day 2018: Tooth health may indicate diabetes risk

Dental exams may provide a way to identify someone at risk for developing diabetes. (Photo: Pixabay)
 

Shriya Saran's husband woos her with Hindi speech as he turns desi at Udaipur wedding

Screengrabs from the pictures and videos of Shriya Saran's wedding.
 

Woman dies following acupuncture therapy that involves getting stung by bees

The woman’s death raises questions about the procedure (Photo: AFP)
 

Mohammed Shami-Hasin Jahan saga: Shami’s uncle makes this big statement about Jahan

"We told her (Hasin Jahan) we want to sort it out with her and her lawyer but she wanted properties to be purchased on her name immediately. She might have even got rid of Shami, you never know," said Mohammed Shami's uncle Khurshid Ahmed. (Photo: Facebook / AP)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

CPI(M) calls for repeal of 'draconian' laws in J&K; peace talks with Pak

The party also asked for complete ban on the use of pellet shotguns by security forces during containing protests in the State. (Photo: Representational Image/PTI)

God, people behind me, not BJP: Rajinikanth after 15-day spiritual tour

The actor, who espoused a new line of 'spiritual politics', had said his (yet-to-be named) party would contest all 234 seats in the next Assembly polls, due in 2021.(Photo: ANI/File)

SC protects public servants from automatic arrest in false SC, ST cases

The top court said that on 'several occasions', innocent citizens were being termed as accused and public servants deterred from performing their duties. (Photo: File)

Mary Kom's NGO, Rajiv Gandhi Trust probed by MHA for foreign fund misuse

Mary Kom Regional Boxing Foundation was registered and established as a charitable trust in 2006. (Photo: Twitter)

Modi dials Xi Jinping, congratulates him on being re-elected as prez of China

Modi said that Xi's re-election shows that he enjoys the support of the whole Chinese nation. (Photo: PTI/File)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2018 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham