No alliance with or support to BJP: TN CM over no-trust vote against Govt

Chennai: Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Edappadi K Palanisamy on Wednesday said that the AIADMK does not have any alliance with the BJP nor it supports the government at the Centre.

This came after Telugu Desam Party MP Jayadev Galla accused the AIADMK of playing to the tunes of the BJP.

He also said that the government was running away from the debate and that the speaker was supporting them. "This is like match fixing," he said.

"We'll keep trying, every day this happens is an opportunity to show people how the speaker and the government is playing with democracy," Galla said.

The proceedings in Parliament were washed out for the 13th consecutive day on Wednesday as members of AIADMK and TRS continued with their noisy protests, with the Lok Sabha unable to take up the notices of no-confidence motion against the government for the fourth day.

Chairman M Venkaiah Naidu adjourned the Rajya Sabha in four minutes after the start of proceedings as members of Andhra parties, including TDP, and KVP Ramachandra Rao of the Congress trooped into the Well raising slogans seeking a special status for the state. No sooner were the listed papers laid on the table, the members of Tamil Nadu parties - DMK and AIADMK - too walked into the Well demanding immediate constitution of the Cauvery Water Management Board for river water sharing between their state and Karnataka.

After the TDP led by Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu snapped ties with the BJP on March 16, AIADMK floor leader in Lok Sabha, P Venugopal said the party will not support the no-confidence motion against BJP Government at the Centre.

"The no-confidence motion is being brought by TDP and YSRCP for their own state-specific issues. We have nothing to do with Special Category status for Andhra Pradesh and we will not be supporting the motion. We were approached by the YSRCP to support the motion, but we have decided not to,” Venugopal, told Deccan Chronicle.

Venugopal also rued that none of the parties YSRCP or TDP ever joined them in protesting Centre’s delay in constitution of Cauvery Management Board as per the Supreme Court directive. “When none of the parties stood behind us during troubled times, why should we support them?” he asked.

Earlier in February, Senior AIADMK leader and Lok Sabha member Anwar Raja had said that his party would not have any electoral alliance with the BJP in the upcoming polls.

“We will not have any poll alliance with the BJP. Our party will continue to adopt the stand taken by our late leader J Jayalalithaa on the matter,” Raja was quoted as saying by The New Indian Express.

He also said that the state government having cordial relations with the Centre did not mean that his party would forge an alliance with the BJP.