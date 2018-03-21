New Rule: No parking fee for 30 mins from April across Telangana

As per building rules, adequate number of street parking spaces have to be made available by owners of commercial establishments.

Hyderabad: In a major development, the municipal administration and urban development (MA&UD) on Tuesday said that no parking fee will be collected from any person for the first 30 minutes of parking.

Municipal administration principal secretary Arvind Kumar who stipulated rules for parking fees across the state, said that the new rule will come into effect from April 1.

Moreover, according to the GO MS No. 63, while parking is free for all for 30 minutes, there is no parking fee for customers for up to one hour if they produce a bill that they had bought goods from the shop and amounting to more than the parking fee, at the multiplex or commercial establishment which has provided the parking space.

In the new GO, MA&UD also mentioned GO 187 of July 7, 2017, in which one of the objectives was to regulate parking charges. The new GO clarifies on parking charges.

The new GO issued on Tuesday also ratified GO MS 168 of 2012 which had made it clear that adequate number of street parking spaces have to be made available by owners of malls, cinema halls, function halls, commercial complexes, industries and other establishments in the state for their employees and customers.