search on deccanchronicle.com
Nation, Current Affairs

Lingayat row: K'taka's bid for religion tag sparks debate ahead of polls

PTI
Published Mar 21, 2018, 8:33 am IST
Updated Mar 21, 2018, 8:38 am IST
Calling K'taka decision height of injustice, Veerashaiva Mahasabha will meet on March 23 to discuss next course of action.
The demand for a separate religion tag to Veerashaiva/Lingayat faiths has surfaced from the numerically strong and politically-influential community, amidst resentment from within over projecting the two communities as the same. (Photo: File)
 The demand for a separate religion tag to Veerashaiva/Lingayat faiths has surfaced from the numerically strong and politically-influential community, amidst resentment from within over projecting the two communities as the same. (Photo: File)

Bengaluru: The Akhila Bharata Veerashaiva Mahasabha on Tuesday said it would not accept the Karnataka cabinet's decision to recommend to the Centre granting religious minority tag to the dominant Lingayat and Veerashaiva Lingayat community.

Calling the cabinet decision the "height of injustice", Mahasabha President Shamanur Shivashankarappa, also the ruling Congress MLA, said a meeting has been convened on March 23 to discuss the next course of action.

 

Calling Veershaiva dharma a 'very ancient one', he expressed discontent over cabinet decision on Monday.

Read: ‘Height of injustice!’ Shamanur changes tack, slap for Siddaramaiah govt

Speaking to reporters at Davangere after meeting senior Veerashaiva seers, he said, "We have called a meeting of Veerashaiva Mahasabha on March 23; prima facie itself this (decision of the cabinet) makes it clear that it is the height of injustice."

"Our feeling is that Veerashaivas and Lingayats are one. Veerashaiva Mahasabha will not accept yesterday's (Monday) cabinet decision," he added.

In a move fraught with major political implications in poll-bound Karnataka, the state cabinet had yesterday (Monday) decided to recommend to the Centre to grant religious minority tag to the dominant Lingayat and Veerashaiva Lingayat community.

Also Read: Karnataka gives separate religion status to Lingayats, seeks Centre’s nod

The demand for a separate religion tag to Veerashaiva/Lingayat faiths has surfaced from the numerically strong and politically-influential community, amidst resentment from within over projecting the two communities as the same.

One section led by Akhila Bharata Veerashaiva Mahasabha has demanded separate religion status, asserting that Veerashaiva and Lingayats are the same.

The other group wants it only for Lingayats as they believe that Veerashaivas are one among the seven sects of Shaivas, which is part of Hinduism.

The decision that is fraught with political implications is seen as an attempt by Chief Minister Siddaramaiah to wean away a section of the community towards the Congress.

BJP chief ministerial candidate BS Yeddyurappa hails from the Lingayat community.

Earlier on Tuesday, breaking his silence on the issue, Yeddyurappa, also the state BJP chief, urged Mahasabha leaders to call for an emergency meeting and come to a decision.

Stating that BJP has been saying it would abide by the decision of the Akhila Bharata Veerashaiva Mahasabha, he said his party would make its stand clear, based on the  Mahasabha's decision.

"I will not make any statement in urgency, let them (Mahasabha) call an emergency meeting, discuss the pros and cons and come to a decision and guide," Yeddyurappa said after a meeting with senior party leaders.

"Siddaramaiah has cleverly done what has to be done and come to a decision on the issue. But today Veerashaiva  Mahasabha has to come to a decision...following their decision and guidance, BJP will make its stand clear," he added.

Tags: veerashaiva, lingayat, religious tag, siddaramaiah
Location: India, Karnataka, Bengaluru


Related Stories

‘Height of injustice!’ Shamanur changes tack, slap for Siddaramaiah govt
Karnataka gives separate religion status to Lingayats, seeks Centre’s nod


ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Mohammed bhai, accused by Hasin Jahan to offer money to Shami via Alishba, says this

Although Hasin Jahan has continued her attack on cricketer husband Mohammed Shami, Mohammed bhai, a London-based businessman, has now come out in support of Shami, quashing Jahan’s allegations of monetary transaction or match-fixing against him. (Photo: Facebook / AFP)
 

Vienna still world’s most livable city, Baghdad remains worst

With a population of 1.8 million, Vienna topped the survey for the ninth year in a row. (Photo: Pixabay)
 

Dinesh Karthik speaks on MS Dhoni, Nidahas Trophy, KKR captaincy and more

Dinesh Karthik has become the toast of the nation with his eight-ball-29 against Bangladesh in the tri-series final but he still feels like a "student in an University where Mahendra Singh Dhoni is a topper", when comes to the tag of a best finisher. (Photo: AP)
 

Rising number of people in US are getting high on bug spray

Authorities fear that even if this trend stops, another similar one will soon emerge (Photo: Pixabay)
 

How data-mining firms use Facebook ‘like’ patterns to manipulate voters

While people don’t exist in a Facebook-only vacuum, it is possible that bogus information users saw on the site could later be reinforced by the ‘rabbit hole’ of clicks and conspiracy sites on the broader internet. (Representational Image/ Pixabay)
 

World Oral Health Day 2018: Tooth health may indicate diabetes risk

Dental exams may provide a way to identify someone at risk for developing diabetes. (Photo: Pixabay)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

CPI(M) calls for repeal of 'draconian' laws in J&K; peace talks with Pak

The party also asked for complete ban on the use of pellet shotguns by security forces during containing protests in the State. (Photo: Representational Image/PTI)

God, people behind me, not BJP: Rajinikanth after 15-day spiritual tour

The actor, who espoused a new line of 'spiritual politics', had said his (yet-to-be named) party would contest all 234 seats in the next Assembly polls, due in 2021.(Photo: ANI/File)

SC protects public servants from automatic arrest in false SC, ST cases

The top court said that on 'several occasions', innocent citizens were being termed as accused and public servants deterred from performing their duties. (Photo: File)

Mary Kom's NGO, Rajiv Gandhi Trust probed by MHA for foreign fund misuse

Mary Kom Regional Boxing Foundation was registered and established as a charitable trust in 2006. (Photo: Twitter)

Modi dials Xi Jinping, congratulates him on being re-elected as prez of China

Modi said that Xi's re-election shows that he enjoys the support of the whole Chinese nation. (Photo: PTI/File)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2018 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham