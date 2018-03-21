search on deccanchronicle.com
Nation, Current Affairs

J'khand: 11 vigilantes jailed for life for killing man over beef transportation

PTI
Published Mar 21, 2018, 8:09 pm IST
Updated Mar 21, 2018, 8:34 pm IST
The incident happened a day after PM Modi took to Twitter to castigate the violence over beef consumption and illegal cattle trade.
Alimuddin, also known as Asgar Ansari, was intercepted by a mob and beaten to death in June last year over suspicion of transporting beef in his vehicle. (Photo: Representational/File)
 Alimuddin, also known as Asgar Ansari, was intercepted by a mob and beaten to death in June last year over suspicion of transporting beef in his vehicle. (Photo: Representational/File)

Ramgarh (Jharkhand): A fast track court in Ramgarh on Wednesday sentenced 11 people, including a BJP leader, to life imprisonment for lynching a meat trader in June last year over the suspicion that he was carrying beef in his car.

Judge Om Prakash had found them guilty on March 16 under IPC sections 147 (rioting), 148 (rioting with deadly weapons), 149 (unlawful assembly), 435 (mischief by fire or explosive substance) and 302 (murder). The quantum of punishment was pronounced on Wednesday.

 

A group of people had lynched 40-year-old Alimuddin Ansari in Bazaar Tand locality of Ramgarh town on June 29, 2017, on the suspicion that he was carrying beef in his car.

Forensic tests later confirmed that the meat he was carrying was beef, the sale of which is banned in the state.

Additional Public Prosecutor S K Sukla said there were 12 accused and one of them was a minor.

The prosecution has moved the Juvenile Justice Board with a prayer that the minor be treated as an adult in the case, Sukla said.

The prosecution lawyer who had prayed for capital punishment describing the offence as the 'rarest of rare', later claimed that the punishment was the first in the country involving cow vigilantes.

Ansari's widow Mariyam Khatoon lodged a complaint against 17 people and a charge sheet was filed on September 17 against 12 people. BJP district media in-charge Nityanand Mahto was among the 11 convicted persons. 

Tags: alimuddin murder case, lynching cases, murder, beef ban, cow vigilantism, cow vigilantes
Location: India, Jharkhand, Ramgarh




ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Facebook: A community like no other. Should you leave it?

On a day when our virtual friends wrung their virtual hands about whether to leave Facebook, a thoroughly 21st-century conundrum was hammered home: When your community is a big business, and when a company’s business is your community, things can get messy.
 

Child born with three legs has extra limb amputated after 10-hour-long surgery

The baby was diagnosed with pygopagus parasiticus, a birth condition observed in one in a million pregnancies (Photo: YouTube)
 

Noise Wireless Charger review: The 'Slimmest Pocketable' wireless charger

We tested the same on an iPhone 8 and were impressed to see it topping up the battery faster than the supplied charger.
 

Hasin Jahan reveals Mohammed Shami's latest WhatsApp chat on Facebook

Mohammed Shami has been in the news for the past few weeks due to reported involvements in extra-marital affairs. (Photo: Twitter)
 

Biggies to unite: Aamir’s Mahabharata magnum opus to be produced by Mukesh Ambani?

Mukesh Ambani had attended an event for Aamir Khan's NGO months ago.
 

IPL 2018: Captains not to attend opening ceremony due to logistics issue

Till last year, the convention was to have an opening ceremony a day before the first match, which captains would attend and sign the 'Spirit of Cricket' pledge. (Photo: AP / AFP / PTI / BCCI)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

4 security personnel, 5 militants killed in encounter in J&K's Kupwara

Sources said that the security forces were trying to 'neutralise' a sixth militant but the operation may be extended even after he too is killed in the belief that more militants may be hiding in the area. (Photo: PTI File/Representational)

Modi only PM to visit Facebook HQ; portraying Zuckerberg as villain: Cong

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg at the townhall in Menlo Park, California. (Photo: AP/File)

WB: Father sexually assaults teenage daughter, gets jailed in 6 days

The 13-yr-old victim’s maternal grandfather lodged a complaint with the police on March 11. (Photo: Representational/File)

2 cops killed after 4 militants shot dead in encounter in J&K's Kupwara

The police officials said that a joint operation was launched against the militants after they opened fire at a joint party of Army’s 41 Rashtriya Rifles and J&K police’s counterinsurgency Special Operations Group (SOG). (Photo: PTI/Representational)

Cong says no links with Cambridge Analytica, BJP used its services in 2010

Congress spokesperson Randeep Surjewala said, 'Indian National Congress or the Congress president has never used or never hired the services of a company called Cambridge Analytica.' (Photo: Twitter/ANI)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2018 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham