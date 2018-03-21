search on deccanchronicle.com
Indians made to kneel down, shot dead in front of me, says escaped ISIS hostage

Published Mar 21, 2018, 1:19 pm IST
Updated Mar 21, 2018, 1:20 pm IST
Giving details of the incident, Masih said that Indians were working at a factory in Iraq in 2014.
 Harjit Masih however, managed to return to India after giving a slip to the ISIS militants suffering gun wound. (Photo: ANI)

Chandigarh: Harjit Masih, the lone survivor who had managed to flee from ISIS captivity in Iraq in June 2014 following his abduction along with 39 other Indians there, said on Tuesday he had been maintaining for the last three years that all others had been killed.

“I had been saying for the last three years that all 39 Indians had been killed (by ISIS militants),” Masih said. “I had spoken the truth,” asserted Masih, resident of village Kala Afghana in Gurdaspur district of Punjab.

 

Masih was one of the 40 Indian workers abducted by ISIS militant outfit. His statement came after external affairs minister Sushma Swaraj informed the parliament that all the 39 Indian workers, abducted by ISIS in Iraq nearly three years ago, were killed and their bodies have been recovered.

Masih said “they were killed in front of my eyes and I had been saying all these years, wondering why the government was not accepting what I had said earlier”. 

Giving details of the incident, Masih said that Indians were working at a factory in Iraq in 2014.

“But we were kidnapped by militants and kept hostage for some days,” he said.

"On the fateful day, they were made to sit on their knees and the militants then opened fire upon them. I was fortunate to have survived though a bullet hit my thigh and I fell unconscious,” he said.

He, however, managed to return to India after giving a slip to the ISIS militants suffering gun wound. As many as 39 Indians, who had gone to Iraq to earn their livelihood, had been missing since 2014. Among them, several were from Amritsar, Gurdaspur, Hoshiarpur, Kapurthala and Jalandhar in Punjab.

